Crypto Month at a Glance: Terra’s Black Swan Event Dominated the Market
Luna was a Layer 1 platform that focused on DeFi (decentralized finance) protocols with its UST algorithmic stablecoin. Stablecoins are cash equivalents in the crypto space and often backed by fiat currency (USDT) or crypto (DAI).
They are crucial in most DeFi protocols. UST had no collateral and held its $1 value through arbitration.
This was possible because anyone could convert $XYZ from UST to $XYZ from LUNA and vice versa under any market circumstances. So if the price of UST went above $1, people would buy LUNA (say $100) in the market, convert it to UST, and sell UST (for more than $100) in the market, making a nice risk-free profit . The value of USTs is also reduced to one dollar as the supply of UST increases while the supply of LUNA decreases.
Unfortunately, this activity goes both ways, and here’s why LUNA collapsed. There was a large amount of undervalued UST in the market which caused it to lose its bottom peg.
This triggered the arbitrage activity that was supposed to bring the value of the USTs down to one dollar. People started buying the cheap UST in the market, converted it to LUNA (which was worth more) and sold it in the open markets to earn the risk-free profit.
This led to an increase in the supply of LUNA at the price of the peg return. This did not happen as the huge LUNA dump caused a lot of fear in the market regarding the depeg of the USTs. So, as soon as the value of USTs got closer to the dollar, people sold their UST at a higher price.
The Luna foundation then decided to sell its $3 billion BTC in the market to remove the pressure from LUNA (As many LUNAs were minted to bring back USTs). However, it didn’t work out and the overall market fell. Eventually, the public lost its trust in UST and it dropped significantly. LUNA’s supply skyrocketed to 6.541 billion tokens.
The project founder came up with a new strategy to bring LUNA back by creating a new channel and airdrops for people who lost money. The airdrop started at the end of May and the new token (also called LUNA) was listed on all major platforms by the end of the month.
Solana Outage
Solana, a layer 1 blockchain that has done 100x in the past 2 years, has yet again suffered another outage. This is the 8th time that Solana has broken down. It’s quite ironic because it did it 100x due to its scalability, which is one of the biggest issues among Layer 1 platforms.
Although the project is backed by several big names in the crypto industry, retail investors are taking a heavy hit as the price crashed. Similarly, DeFi users were unable to add margin and were liquidated. Although he wouldn’t crash like Luna, people wonder if he’s following the same route as LUNA.
Top Gainers of the Week (as of June 5, 2022, 7:00 a.m. Source: CoinMarketCap)
Waves (WAVES): 89% more
Helium (HNT): 32% more
Cardanao (ADA): +21%
The Graph (GRT): +17%
ThorChain (RUNE): +16%
Top Losers of the Week (as of June 5, 2022, 7 a.m. Source: CoinMarketCap)
Solana (SOL): 12% decrease
Convex Finance (CVX): 10% decline
Network 1 inch (1 inch) 6% decline
Fantom (FTM): 6% decline
Dao Curve (CRV): 5% decline
(Note: only the top 10 cryptocurrencies are considered)
