Amazon’s stock price should drop, but that won’t make it cheaper

Amazon AMZN does what is called a stock split, which increases the number of outstanding shares of a company and also lowers its stock price, making it more affordable for the average investor.

The split, which takes effect Monday, will be a 20-to-1 trade, meaning that if you owned one stock of Amazon, you would end up with 20 shares after the split that will each cost about 1/20th of the previous price. . So the value of your investment doesn’t change, and an Amazon stock that traded for just under $2,450 would become 20 shares that each cost just over $120.

Alphabet GOOGL Why is Amazon doing this now? Companies with very high stock prices often announce splits in order to make the shares more affordable for retail investors. Owner of Google and YouTubewhich trades at a price of over $2,300 and has a market capitalization of nearly $1.5 trillion, also approved a 20-1 split to take place in July.

Shopify STORE You’re here TSLA GameStop EMG Online retailerhas a 10-for-1 stock split scheduled for later in June, whileand even stock darlingalso offered to split their shares. But here’s the thing: even though a stock split can make it seem Because a stock is now more affordable, it doesn’t make the stock any cheaper when looking at valuation metrics such as price-to-earnings or price-to-sales ratios. walmart WMT Target TGT Amazon will still be worth around $1.3 trillion after the split. The stock will still trade at more than 150 times earnings forecasts for this year and nearly 2.5 times its estimated sales for 2022 – ratios significantly higher than the broader stock market as well as other leaders. in the retail sector asand Many individual investors who wanted to hold growth stocks like Amazon, Google and Tesla were often forced to buy fractional shares (i.e. pieces of a stock) or exposure to these companies through popular exchange-traded index funds like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Where Invesco QQQ ETFs which tracks the Nasdaq 100. That’s why making four-digit stock prices more accessible is a “smart move,” according to Michael Mullaney, director of global markets research for Boston Partners. This should allow more investors to buy so-called round lots (100 shares) of a company instead of just a handful of shares. “The retail investor business has grown dramatically over the last year and a half and is back to being very important. It’s not just about big institutions and hedge funds,” Mullaney said. “But it’s impossible for an average investor to buy 100 shares of some of these stocks at these prices.” Professional investors have also taken notice. Amazon’s stock rose nearly 6% last week as some traders may look to buy before the split takes effect. (Amazon is still down more than 25% this year.) Stock splits for Amazon and Alphabet could also serve another purpose: it could increase the chances that the two companies will eventually be added to the Dow Jones. This prestigious group of 30 leading US companies is a price-weighted index instead of a market capitalization-weighted index. Thus, at their current share price, Amazon and Alphabet could not be added to the Dow Jones without having an outsized impact on the daily movements of the index. UnitedHealth A H Goldman Sachs GS Home deposit HD which trades at just under $500 per share, currently has the largest weighting in the Dow, followed byandwhich each trade for more than $300. Apple AAPL Its high share price was one of the main reasons whywas not added to the Dow Jones until 2015 several months after a stock split took its price from the high triple digits to less than $100 per share. So the impending splits of Amazon and Alphabet could pave the way for these tech titans to join Apple and Microsoft, the only two companies in the United States with a higher market value than Amazon and Alphabet. , in the Dow Jones. Has inflation finally peaked? Big tech stocks aren’t the only ones with inflated prices. Consumers and businesses have faced rising prices for commodities and services for most of the past year. Investors will see how much prices have risen again when the US government releases its latest consumer price index (CPI) figures on Friday. Prices rose 8.3% in the past 12 months ending in April. But the increase, while still stubbornly high, was the first drop in year-over-year consumer inflation since August. Consumer prices rose 8.5% in the 12 months to March. Economists therefore hope that the level of price increases will continue to decline over the coming months. Even so, it may take some time for consumer prices to reach a more comfortable level for buyers…and the Fed. Ideally, the Fed would like to see the CPI slow to around 3% to 3.5% or even lower before declaring a victory against inflation. “The good news is that the inflation numbers should start to come down,” said Ken Shinoda, portfolio manager at DoubleLine. “The question is will they go down enough?” Next Monday: Amazon stock split. Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference begins. Tuesday: Earnings of United Natural Foods UNFI Smucker SJM Casey’s General CASY : Earnings ofand Wednesday: Earnings of Campbell’s Soup pcb Brown Forman BFB Ollie’s Bargain Outlet OLI five below FIVE Earnings ofand Thursday: European Central Bank meeting on interest rates; weekly jobless claims in the United States; income from Nio NIO Bookmark Jewelers GIS Vail Resorts MTN DocuSign DOCUMENT stitch correction SFIX European Central Bank meeting on interest rates; weekly jobless claims in the United States; income fromand Friday: Bank of Russia meeting on interest rates; consumer price index in the United States; U.S. Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan

