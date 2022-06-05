Business
Amazon’s stock price should drop, but that won’t make it cheaper
That’s about to change.
The split, which takes effect Monday, will be a 20-to-1 trade, meaning that if you owned one stock of Amazon, you would end up with 20 shares after the split that will each cost about 1/20th of the previous price. . So the value of your investment doesn’t change, and an Amazon stock that traded for just under $2,450 would become 20 shares that each cost just over $120.
But here’s the thing: even though a stock split can make it seem Because a stock is now more affordable, it doesn’t make the stock any cheaper when looking at valuation metrics such as price-to-earnings or price-to-sales ratios.
That’s why making four-digit stock prices more accessible is a “smart move,” according to Michael Mullaney, director of global markets research for Boston Partners. This should allow more investors to buy so-called round lots (100 shares) of a company instead of just a handful of shares.
“The retail investor business has grown dramatically over the last year and a half and is back to being very important. It’s not just about big institutions and hedge funds,” Mullaney said. “But it’s impossible for an average investor to buy 100 shares of some of these stocks at these prices.”
This prestigious group of 30 leading US companies is a price-weighted index instead of a market capitalization-weighted index. Thus, at their current share price, Amazon and Alphabet could not be added to the Dow Jones without having an outsized impact on the daily movements of the index.
So the impending splits of Amazon and Alphabet could pave the way for these tech titans to join Apple and Microsoft, the only two companies in the United States with a higher market value than Amazon and Alphabet. , in the Dow Jones.
Has inflation finally peaked?
Big tech stocks aren’t the only ones with inflated prices. Consumers and businesses have faced rising prices for commodities and services for most of the past year. Investors will see how much prices have risen again when the US government releases its latest consumer price index (CPI) figures on Friday.
Even so, it may take some time for consumer prices to reach a more comfortable level for buyers…and the Fed. Ideally, the Fed would like to see the CPI slow to around 3% to 3.5% or even lower before declaring
a victory against inflation.
“The good news is that the inflation numbers should start to come down,” said Ken Shinoda, portfolio manager at DoubleLine. “The question is will they go down enough?”
Next
Monday: Amazon stock split. Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference begins.
Friday: Bank of Russia meeting on interest rates; consumer price index in the United States; U.S. Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan
