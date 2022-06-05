Business
Top 5 things to watch in the markets in the coming week
Investing.com — Stock markets ended the first week of June on a negative note as a strong U.S. jobs report made it clear that the Federal Reserve and other central banks can continue with policy. monetary tightening, to the detriment of risky assets.
This week brings CPI reports from the US as inflation remains the top concern for the Fed and other central banks. The European Central Bank meets this week amid expectations of policy normalization. And with oil prices closing higher last week and a host of corporate rumbles about the coming storm clouds, reminders abound that a soft economic landing may be hard to come by. achieve, regardless of the strength of the consumer.
Here’s what to watch in the markets for the week ahead:
1. US CPI Report
Friday’s US CPI report for May comes days before the Federal Reserve’s next meeting and will serve as a final input before the Fed decides . Inflation is expected to be 8.3% year-on-year, while core inflation (excluding energy and fuel prices) is expected to be 5.9% year-on-year. The latest figure would mark a third month of straight declines and demonstrate that core inflation may have peaked, echoing slower wage growth in last week’s jobs report. At the same time, the headline inflation figure of 8.3% would be near the peak, and given the pain in , consumers may not be reassured to know that the base figure is stabilizing.
2. Meeting of the European Central Bank
As central banks around the world have begun their rate hike cycle, the ECB is seen as a step or two away. Eurozone inflation, however, has added more urgency to the discussion, and analysts expect to clarify that rate hikes will take place in the third quarter.
ECB President Christine Lagarde said so in a blog post, so the and the to follow will give Lagarde the opportunity to elucidate the path back to positive interest rates and reassert credibility. form the bank. The rise of 1.67% since the end of April and 3.55% since the lows of mid-May, suggesting that the bank has regained at least some of that credibility with the markets.
3. The Next Direction of Oil
OPEC+’s announced 50% increase in production did little to dampen crude’s rise, both and ending the week at just under $120 a barrel. Despite rumblings of slowdowns, (PMI) and suggest oil demand will remain elevated, and there are doubts that OPEC production will increase or even come to full fruition.
For the week ahead, there are questions whether US President Joe Biden will decide to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman amid human rights concerns. As we enter the summer travel season, weekly crude and gasoline inventories will be interesting, and they will likely match Michigan, where readings are approaching 2008-09 lows (admittedly, lows also seen during of the 2011 debt ceiling crisis, a reminder that the survey can reflect political sentiment as much as anything else).
4. The first quarter earnings season is reaching its final stretch
While we’ve been through most of the first quarter earnings season, a few big names are reporting numbers this week that will give an in-depth read on various investing themes.
DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:) is set to report Thursday after the bell; software-as-a-service former highflyer was one of the first to start warning of slowing activity, and investors can now hope it joins the recent resurgence seen in names like Focus on video communications Inc (NASDAQ:) or Okta (NASDAQ:). Smartsheet (NYSE:) (Tuesday) and Coupa Software Inc. (NASDAQ:) (Monday) are also among the software companies that published this week.
JM Smucker Company (NYSE:) and Campbell’s Soup (NYSE:) are both reporting this week and can offer some insight into the impact of inflation on consumer staples. Likewise, General Caseys Stores (NASDAQ:), Five Below (NASDAQ:) and Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:) all report from the retail sector, giving another round of information on consumer spending and appetite.
Nio (NYSE:) reports results on Thursday, with the Chinese electric vehicle automaker near 52-week lows, as it did with China’s coronavirus-related lockdowns.
Check out our full earnings schedule here.
5. Do you have any other company shoes to drop?
The past week has seen a number of comments and announcements from big-name companies, including Jamie Dimon’s economics, Elon Musk’s email asking for a Tesla workforce and Coinbase (NASDAQ:) announcing one and the cancellation of certain accepted job offers. With several investor conferences this week, there will be plenty of opportunities for leaders across the economy to ponder whether the economy is teetering on the brink, as Dimon argued, or whether, as the former Goldman Sachs CEO (NYSE:) Lloyd Blankfein argued, “we can still make a soft landing.”
The contrast between any other layoff news on the one hand and M&A news, like Friday’s Bristol Myers (NYSE:) Squibb, on the other hand, will also provide grist for investors.
It’s not the easiest market to navigate, but then again, when is it ever?
