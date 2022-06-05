Cathie Woods fund rally offers a hint of optimism in a falling market

Shares of the fund, which are largely populated by growth-oriented tech companies, are up 17% since the May 11 low. They outperformed the S&P 500, which edged up 4.4% over the same period.

The fund, which is known by its ticker symbol ARKK, remains down 54% in 2022 and has been one of the most high-profile victims of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive campaign to raise interest rates to drive down galloping inflation.

A major theme in the markets this year has been the return to earth of equity valuations which have become extremely rich as the Fed cut interest rates to near zero and the government flooded the economy with stimulus. budgetary. The squeeze has been severe in expensive corners of the market, such as the technology sector, where stocks are trading at high valuations based on growth expectations.

Concerns about how high and how quickly the Fed will raise rates have sparked debate over whether the economy is heading into a recession, which would likely cause markets to fall further. While recent economic data doesn’t point to one in the near term, the broader stock market doesn’t seem to be ruling anything out.

Two weeks ago, the S&P 500 was teetering on the cusp of a bear market, down nearly 20% from its January 3 high. Since then, it has rebounded 5.3%, cutting its losses for the year to 14%. It ended last week little changed.

A bear market is what makes it vicious: there are long stretches where you can get big rallies and that makes people come back into the market thinking the floor is in place,” Dan said. Irvine, director of 3Summit Investment Management in Vienna, Virginia.

Looking ahead to the week ahead, investors will look to Friday’s inflation report for signs of easing price pressures, a development that could stoke expectations for the level to which the Fed will eventually raise inflation. rate.

Many analysts say they expect conditions to remain tough for stocks like the ARKK fund. Central bank officials are expected to approve interest rate hikes of half a point at their policy meetings in June and July, which will put additional pressure on equities.

ARK Investment Management did not respond to a request for comment.

ARKK focuses on the theme of disruptive innovation,” with top-tier stocks such as Zoom Video Communications Inc., Tesla Inc., Roku Inc., and Block Inc. It also holds positions in Teladoc Health Inc., Coinbase Global Inc. and Robinhood Markets Inc.

Some of the companies do not consistently make profits and are valued based on high growth expectations. This makes them particularly vulnerable to higher borrowing costs.

Now, if customers ask about ARKK, they say: Well, maybe I should invest in ARKK now, because how far could it go? said Mr. Irvine. Usually what I tell people goes a lot further than you expect or think possible. “

Even after falling sharply, some of ARKK’s holdings still have high valuations. Tesla traded at the end of last week at 56.2 times its expected profit, compared to 120 times at the end of last year. For ARKK’s other holdings which are not yet systematically profitable, the price/earnings ratios cannot be monitored.

At its recent peak in September 2020, the S&P 500 traded at 24.1 times its projected earnings over the next 12 months, according to FactSet. At the end of last week, it was trading at 17.7 times earnings, near its 10-year average of 17.1.

The S&P 500 tech sector traded last week at 21.5 times future earnings, down from a multiple of 28.9 in September 2020.

Ms Woods’ flagship fund captured the imagination when its shares more than doubled in 2020 and investors piled into risky bets ranging from unprofitable tech stocks to new cryptocurrencies, acquisition companies special purpose and non-fungible tokens.

The same people who were asking me about dogecoin or asking us about the latest SPACs or NFTs were the people asking about the ARKK fund,” said Peter Mallouk, President and CEO of the wealth management company Creative Planning in Overland Park, Kan. .

It was basically people who felt like they were missing out on something that was part of the new world of investing.”

Financial advisers say some investors are interested in buying shares of the ARKK fund at what looks like bargain prices compared to the previous two years.

Among the stocks that have lifted ARKK since the May low: Zoom, up 29%; Roku, up 11%; Block, up 17%; and Coinbase, up 24%. Tesla fell 4.1% during this period. Despite the recent rally, all five stocks are still down double-digit percentages this year, from Teslas’ 33% drop to Coinbases’ 74% drop.

At least some of ARKK’s holdings could have benefited from stock purchases by short sellers to close their bets against the stock. Short sellers have hedged positions against Zoom in recent weeks, according to data from S3 Partners. Short bets against other major holdings, including Tesla and Block, have increased of late.

The recent rally in ARKK funds coincided with a pullback in Treasury yields. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury stood at 2.955% on Friday, down from a high of 3.124% on May 6.

Yet investors continue to pour money into ARKK. They have invested more than $1.3 billion in the fund this year, including about $500 million last month, according to FactSet data through Thursday.

Many shareholders say they are willing to ignore volatility because they believe in the funds’ potential as a long-term investment.

ARKK represents the future,” said Judith Lu, Founder and Managing Director of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, which holds ARKK in her personal investment account. Its disruption, innovation and disruption do not happen in a linear fashion.

Ms. Lu said she tells clients that if they are considering adding ARKK to their portfolio, they should be prepared for a bumpy ride.

Cathie Wood is investing for the future, not today or this month,” she said.

