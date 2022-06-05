Business
Falling behind on retirement savings? A bad market can be a good time to invest
Small business owners are among the Americans most likely to fall behind when it comes to retirement savings. Reinvesting in a business is more often a priority for entrepreneurs with excess cash than investing in a long-term tax-deferred retirement plan. Covid didn’t help.
Amid the pandemic, dozens of U.S. small business owners have stopped or reduced their retirement savings, investment professionals and retirement experts say, pressured by rising labor costs and raw materials, or in the worst case, facing business closures.
Granted, the pandemic hasn’t hurt every small business when it comes to retirement planning. Thirty-seven percent of small business owners say they are not confident they are saving enough for retirement, according to a March survey by ShareBuilder 401k of 500 small businesses. But that’s down somewhat from the 44% who said two years earlier that they weren’t confident in their ability to save for retirement.
Some data shows that, at least on the fringes, savings rates for small business owners have mirrored the rise for all Americans during the pandemic. In 2019, the average monthly amount that active participants contributed to their 401(k) plan with Guideline, a retirement platform for small businesses, was $646. That rose to $783 in 2021, according to the company. For its part, Vanguard saw participation rates for small businesses rise to 73% in 2020 from 72% a year earlier, and deferral rates for an employee’s salary share contributed to retirement rose to 7. .3% in 2020, compared to 7.1% in 2019.
But those results don’t generally reflect the experiences of many of the country’s smaller companies, including those in particularly hard-hit sectors. Many of these companies have fallen behind on their retirement savings goals in recent years for various reasons and need a boost, finance professionals say. Coupled with the fact that many homeowners never saved for retirement, recent market fluctuations could make this a good time to consider saving money, or more money, for retirement.
Here are some ideas on how to bridge the gap.
1. Put at least 10% of your income into retirement if you can
Typically, investment experts suggest saving 10% to 15% of your income per year over a 40-year career just to maintain the same standard of living in retirement, said Stuart Robertson, CEO of ShareBuilder 401k. Yet the March survey found that only 38% of companies surveyed were saving 10% or more. Meanwhile, 24% said they are not currently contributing.
2. Cut the budget and redirect to savings
David Peters, founder and owner of Peters Tax Preparation & Consulting in Richmond, Va., told business owners to carefully consider their budget, paying close attention to where they spend their money and looking for ways to reduce. For example, they might be able to work from home and save gas or cut out unnecessary luxury items. “A smart move would be to reduce some of the current expenses so you can continue to save for long-term goals,” he said.
3. Increase investment portfolio risk
Another option, for those who are already saving, could be to take on more investment risk, while reducing expenses, if necessary. “If you increase your allocation so that you get two or three percentage points more on a rate of return, and you reduce your expenses by 2% to 3%, and you add the power of compounding, that can be very powerful for returns,” said Timothy Speiss, tax partner in the Personal Wealth Advisors Group at EisnerAmper LLP in New York.
This may seem like a tough pill to swallow amid recent market volatility, but for small business owners who have cash right now, they may be able to take advantage of some funds that may be undervalued. . “People are afraid to save when they see the red numbers popping up every day,” Peters said, but due to market fluctuations, “there may be opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have.”
As Dan Wiener, who runs the Independent Advisor for Vanguard Investors, recently told CNBC’s Bob Pisani, when the S&P 500 falls more than 3.5% in a single day or series of days, they buy the most often opportunities. Between June 1983 and the end of March 2022, this happened 65 times and produced average returns of 25.6% over the following year. ,” he said.
4. Create a plan and stick to it
Although some small business owners fear the market could go down further, retirement savings professionals said things tend to balance out over time when owners contribute regularly in retirement. The underlying motivation shouldn’t be picking the best days, but creating a long-term savings plan and sticking to it.
By simply contributing regularly, investors gain the benefits of cost averaging, which means you’re not always buying at a high or low, said Kevin Busque, CEO and co-founder of Guideline. “When you set it and forget it, you don’t have to worry about market timing.”
Robertson gives the example of an investor who regularly buys a fund for $500, during a high market, a low market and a recovering market. First, the investor buys five shares at $100 each. He then buys 10 shares at $50 each, and finally, he buys 6.67 shares at $75 each. His total expenses are around $1,500 and the fund’s average share price is $75. Yet the total market value of his 21.67 shares is $1625.25, so he is ahead even though he bought some shares at a market high and some at a market low.
“They can save any way they want; the important thing is that they do it,” Robertson said.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/06/05/behind-on-retirement-saving-a-bad-market-can-be-a-good-time-to-invest.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Apple’s AR/VR headset will feature content created by Hollywood directors: report June 5, 2022
- Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Andaman Sea June 5, 2022
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson could face a leadership challenge this week: report June 5, 2022
- Anthony Albanese speaks with the leaders of Timor-Leste as he flies to Indonesia for an official visit | Australian foreign policy June 5, 2022
- Panicked Young Actor Learns From Ghostly Pro In ‘I Hate Hamlet’ At Scripps Ranch Theater June 5, 2022