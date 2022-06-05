India: Attracting Foreign Companies to List in India

Have you ever wondered why every morning many of us watch the performance of the Dow Jones, the Nasdaq or the London Stock Exchange? Why do we use these indices as benchmarks to assess the performance of our markets for the day? Yes, these indices come from some of the most popular capital markets in the world, but why so much noise in these markets? In my view, these markets have consciously and systematically worked to embrace other markets. In addition to being very deep, very liquid and extremely mature, these markets have over the years proactively included not only the growth of their domestic businesses, but also the growth opportunities of businesses in foreign geographies. Their growth is a more holistic highlight through the list of incorporated domestic and foreign companies, including high-growth markets like India and China.

In contrast, in India, almost all of the market capitalization of over US$3 trillion comes from companies incorporated in India. So far, our growth has been mainly driven by the listing of Indian national companies. To develop our markets and offer a wider choice of companies to local investors, we should encourage foreign companies to list in India as a secondary listing. In addition, we should also encourage companies promoted by Indians but incorporated and listed only outside India, to use Indian stock exchanges as a secondary listing basis.

India has an Indian Certificate of Deposit (IDR) facility to facilitate the listing of shares of a foreign company on Indian stock exchanges. It is like a reverse GDR/ADR mechanism which allows the listing and trading of foreign currency denominated shares of these companies in the form of Indian Rupee receipts. These issues are governed by specific rules framed by the Companies Act, the SEBI and the RBI. However, till today, there has only been one listing under the IDR route in India by Standard Chartered Bank. After this announcement, no company pursued this mechanism. One of the main reasons for the lack of interest in IDR mechanisms is the somewhat restrictive nature of these guidelines.

Naturally, when these regulations were new, they were cautiously rolled out to test the waters. However, to increase activity in the Indian market and provide more options for investors, we now need to encourage more such listings in India. There is a need to revise and liberalize these guidelines, of course with adequate safeguards.

The main challenge for me is the eligibility criteria for registering an IDR. Ideally, the eligibility requirements for IDR registration should be similar to the criteria for registering an Indian company in India. Only two specific changes to the directive could help attract some of the new era companies to register in India.

Today, under corporate rules, a company seeking an IDR issue must be listed and traded in its home country for at least 3 immediately preceding years. This provision was intended to ensure that only mature and established companies entered the Indian market. This rule may prevent many high-quality new-age unicorns recently listed on international exchanges from even considering an Indian listing. Additionally, the rules require that the average market capitalization of the internationally listed security be at least $100 million.



In order to attract more recently listed companies, I think instead of listing history or market capitalization, we could look at operational performance and business history of the company. As a safeguard, a higher allocation to QIBs modeled on Article 6(2) of the ICDR provisions applicable to the listing of an Indian company can also be applied to IDRs. There are several Indian-promoted companies in both the traditional and new-age space that are listed in global markets without being listed in India. They could take advantage of this change and consider the Indian markets as their secondary listing.

Additionally, an IDR listing requires a history of distributable earnings for at least 3 of the immediately preceding 5 years. I think this requirement must be considered from a sectoral point of view. For certain sectors such as infrastructure, distributing dividends can be difficult because it is more beneficial for the company to reinvest its profits in growth and deleverage. In fact, a similar profit history provision also previously existed for Indian company registration. However, this was later amended to allow issuing companies that did not meet the asset/net worth/profit criteria to make an initial public offering (IPO), Regulation 6(2) of the ICDR Regulation has created which allows listing subject to a minimum allocation of 75% QIB. This allows many new era and infrastructure companies to sign up without having a track record of profitability. A similar listing criterion can also be implemented for IDRs.

In my opinion, these changes can be implemented quickly since they do not require any changes to any law. These suggestions will require changes only in the corporate rules and SEBI guidelines. With will and focus, we could actually encourage foreign companies to consider India as a great secondary listing market.