Business and the Environment – Jamaica Observer

More and more companies recognize the need to protect the environment during their production process.

ENVIRONMENTAL, social and governance (ESG) criteria have continued to emerge in various markets as more and more investors take into account the impact of companies on the world and their role in the sustainable development of the place. where they operate. Although no major stock exchange in the region has mandated ESG disclosure, the Jamaica Observers Sunday Finance will explore the topic and its impact on various companies in their own operations.

According Investopedia, ESG are a set of standards for corporate behavior used by socially responsible investors to screen potential investments. Environmental criteria take into account how a company protects the environment, including corporate policies relating to climate change, for example. The social criteria look at how it manages relationships with employees, suppliers, customers and the communities where it operates. Governance deals with the direction of a company, executive compensation, audits, internal controls and shareholder rights. A Bloomberg Intelligence report noted that global ESG assets could exceed US$41 trillion by 2022 and US$50 trillion by 2025.

On the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), various companies detail some of these items in their annual reports, including corporate social responsibility, corporate governance and environmental impact metrics. While information such as executive compensation, shareholder rights and employee composition tend to be mentioned in audited financial statements only in general terms, companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are required to disclose these items in detail either by the stock exchange, the securities regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), or the Securities Act of 1934.

The [JSE] However, the group is lagging behind in the implementation of the environmental component of the ESG requirements and is taking the necessary measures to move in the direction of the implementation of the guidelines for itself and the companies listed on the JSE. Despite this, since 2020 the JSE has adopted many recommended changes to improve its own environmental efficiency. We continue to be actively engaged with the government in developing a green bond market for future green bond listings in Jamaica and the region. We hope this will attract sustainable investment flows to our region, said the Managing Directors’ report in the JSE’s 2021 Annual Report. Marlene Street Forrest is the Managing Director of JSE.

With environmental, social and governance issues becoming increasingly important to consumers, could companies listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange be asked to highlight their ESG activities in the near future?

The same report mentioned how corporate governance is integrated into its registration rules, its member brokers (otherwise known as brokers) and during its annual best practice awards. The JSE launched the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange in February 2019 to help social sector organizations attract long-term funding to sustain their projects. Nora Blake is the Executive Director.

The JSE launched a corporate governance index in association with the Inter-American Development Bank and the Multilateral Investment Fund in April 2016. The standards and best practices were developed based on the model code of the Organization of the Jamaica’s private sector. When the first published rating details were released in late 2019 for the period April 2018 to March 2019, 67 companies were reviewed and only 13 companies made their CGI score public. The average rating was B, which means that most companies achieved acceptable results, as reported in the JSE Corporate Governance Index Handbook.

Of the companies that released their scores, GraceKennedy Limited (GK) earned the highest AA score with Carreras, Jamaica Producers, JMMB Group and Sagicor Group Jamaica earning A scores. Lasco Manufacturing Limited earned the highest AA score. ‘a junior market company that was BB, the third highest score in the 7-tier rating system. The JSE received the same score that year. In the same way that it is optional for companies to publish additional information, including management discussion and analysis, most companies do not publish their CGI score in their annual reports.

Despite this current downside, some companies have embraced publishing their CGI scores and varying levels of ESG impact. One such company is Barita Investments Limited whose CGI score dropped from 59.40 in 2020 (CC) to 80.42 in 2021 (A). The company also described in its 2021 annual report various aspects of its social impact, but not much about the general environment. This comes after it was taken over by Cornerstone Financial Holdings in August 2018.

MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited is the only company in the JSE to publish a full ESG report every year, which is largely due to its German fund manager MPC Capital AG.

ESG is becoming important for any business entity in the world. If we said that GraceKennedy is an international company headquartered in Jamaica, we have to embrace ESG. I’ve been in meetings with investment bankers and they won’t even talk to you if you don’t have an ESG policy in place. GraceKennedy has released our ESG Policy for the first time and it is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, GraceKennedy CEO Donald Wehby said at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting (AGM).

GraceKennedy used two pages in its annual report to highlight its ESG activities in 2021, which included $39 million invested in food banks and charities; $12 million to reduce, reuse and recycle waste; and more than 60% of its leadership positions are held by women. GraceKennedy has six men and three women on its board of directors. The company intends to list its financial group and food arms on major international stock exchanges by 2030.

WEHBY…I’ve been in meetings with investment bankers and they won’t even talk to you if you don’t have an ESG policy in place

ESG is on the agenda of boards of directors. We have had discussions about this, but I will say that at this stage we have not formally adopted or implemented an ESG policy across the group. However, we have integrated ESG into elements of our strategy and policy framework in terms of operations, governance, etc. Just last year, we conducted in-depth training for directors and key management on ESG, said Patrick Hylton, Chairman and CEO of NCB Financial Group (NCBFG), at the company’s annual general meeting in February.

NCBFG received a CGI score of AA in 2021 and hosted a training session with McKinsey and Company Senior Partner Matt Rogers on ESG during COVID-19 and beyond. Rogers was recently named CEO of Mission Possible Partnership, an alliance of climate leaders focused on driving efforts to decarbonize some of the world’s highest-emitting industries over the next 10 years. Although it lacked a formal environmental point in its annual report, it mentioned continually seeking environmental solutions with a minimal footprint, while putting processes in place to prevent, reduce and mitigate any negative impact on the environment.

We are continuing this work and it is a journey that will take time. I cannot say at this stage that we will officially publish an ESG report next year. This is a path we are committed to and are monitoring this space as you will see more of in the near future, Hylton added.

International brokerage firm Interactive Brokers Inc has implemented the use of an impact score through Refinitiv for its clients in 2021 to give them the opportunity to align their goals with companies that implement such policies and to alert them to companies to avoid that engage in negative practices. S&P Global and MSCI have built numerous indices, with the former having over 1,500 indices built to date. Even the Nasdaq implemented a board matrix in September 2021 that will require companies to disclose their board diversity using categories such as what board members identify with and their demographic background. .