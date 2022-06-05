Stock market will grow despite lack of confidence: expert





TEHRAN A market analyst believes that the Iranian stock market has the potential to grow despite the mistrust created in the market following some bad decisions, ISNA reported. Emphasizing that there is growth potential in the market, Hassan Kazemzadeh said, “Given this potential, the market will grow. affect the market, but this effect occurs gradually and over time. According to the analyst, the uncertainty regarding supervisory policies, especially interference in the valuation of corporate actions, imposition of various duties, imposition of corporate expenses such as taxes and duties export, etc., made shareholders pessimistic about the market. Even if there is a growth potential of 30 to 40% in the market, even professionals are disappointed, he regretted. Regarding the capital market situation in the second half of the year, Kazemzadeh said, “According to fundamental analysis, many stocks that are profitable, whether their profit margins or profitability are high or low, have the potential to achieve their price cap of Iranian calendar year 1399 (ending March 20, 2021) If this happens, the market index will also exceed the cap of that year. According to analysts and market experts, TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), is expected to follow a slight upward trend in the current Iranian calendar year 1401 (started on March 21). The capital market index fell significantly in [the Iranian calendar year] 1399 and trading in this market also underwent a correction over the previous year. Therefore, it looks like given the relative stability of macro variables, we will see some slight growth in the market index in the current year, market analyst Ali Teymouri said earlier this year. . According to Teymouri, the main risks facing the capital market in the current year are fiscal problems, as well as the exchange rate policies of the government and the central bank in the wake of a possible nuclear agreement. . Transparency in the economic policies of the new government, as well as the resolution of the problems related to the nuclear agreement, can create stable conditions for the country’s economy, which can in turn ensure good prospects for the market for capital, added the analyst. During the last months of last year, the capital market experienced some turbulence due to ambiguities regarding the results of the talks in Vienna. EF/MA

