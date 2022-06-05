a 7% rally before the resumption of the long-term downtrend





A contrarian buy indicator suggests the S&P 500 is poised to jump 7% to 4,400, Bank of America said in a Friday note.

But investors should then short the stock market as its long-term downtrend is expected to resume, the note said.

“No Fun Till Fed [is] done, and in 2022 this requires [a] negative payroll footprint,” BofA said. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> The stock market is poised to rebound 7% from current levels as a contrarian indicator flashes “buy,” Bank of America said in a note Friday. Bank of America’s Bull & Bear indicator fell to 0.4 this week, representing an extreme contrarian “buy” zone that investors should take advantage of, the note said. A continuation of the ongoing rally would send the S&P 500 to 4,400, according to the note. But at those levels, investors should short the stock market, the note said, as Bank of America expects the long-term downtrend to resume. “Bearish rally continues to SPX 4,400 then go short,” the bank said in its weekly “Flow Show” note. The bank pointed out that bear market rallies are normal during major stock declines, as the Nasdaq had eight bear rallies with a minimum gain of 18% during the bursting of the 2000-2002 dot-com bubble. A similar rally would push the Nasdaq 100 up 8% from current levels at 13,000, BofA said. But what ultimately drives the stock market, and its long five-month stretch of relentless selling, is the Federal Reserve’s current quantitative tightening cycle. Investors expect at least two more 50 basis point interest rate hikes at the June and July Fed meetings, and a September rate hike is also on the table. Meanwhile, the Fed kicked off its balance sheet reduction program this week, with its $9 trillion balance sheet clearing about $45 billion of Treasuries and mortgage bonds a month. This amount is expected to increase to around $90 billion over the summer months. “Central banks [are] just started, [with] terminal prices tend to increase across the G7 [countries]… no pleasure until [the] fed [is] done… and in 2022 it requires [a] negative impression of payroll,” BofA explained. The bank pointed to 1974, 1981, 1994, 2009 and 2018 as inflection years when the stock market did not perform well until the Fed took a less hawkish stance. “Quantitative easing was the catalyst for a 12-year tech boom; tech discounts end, but central banks [are] now ready to reduce

liquidity



$3 trillion [over the] the next 18 months, [the] the fact remains that the era of quantitative easing is over…as is the era of technology leadership in global equity markets,” BofA said. The only thing that would change BofA’s relatively bearish view on the stock market is if high-yield credit recovers from its recent weakness and shows signs of strength, as that would be a signal that credit markets are unlikely to crash as they have done so in previous years. economic recessions.





Bank of America







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/stock-market-outlook-rally-fed-interest-rate-hikes-pause-bofa-2022-6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos