African Development Bank launches new initiative to boost financial acumen of African cities







Download logo The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and United Cities and Local Governments, a global umbrella group for local and metropolitan governments, announced the launch of a new program to build the capacity of municipal chief financial officers across the continent. The Municipal CFO Initiative was announced during the 9e Africities Summit held recently in Kisumu, Kenya. The new initiative will enable cities to tap into financial markets more effectively to finance their local infrastructure and development projects. There is an urgent need for urban infrastructure to develop and expand to meet the demands of rapidly urbanizing African cities. Such capacity-building programs play a catalytic role in the long-term development of cities and turn municipalities into strong discussion partners for a wide range of donors, said Alice Nabalamba, urban development officer at the Department of Infrastructure, Cities and Urban Development of the African Development Bank. . The program will start in September 2022; 10 municipalities will participate. Participating financial officers will learn skills in finance, accounting, and debt and risk management to improve the creditworthiness of their cities. Participants will also have the opportunity to undertake site visits to African stock exchanges, including the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the Abidjan Stock Exchange. “A number of municipalities are almost ready to access financial markets, which will significantly improve their ability to finance projects. Unfortunately, they don’t have a thorough and comprehensive understanding of how to get started, said Dr. Francois Paul Yatta, Director of Programs at United Cities and Local Governments Africa. Yatta was speaking at a panel titled Understanding the ecosystem of investors interested in African cities. The low level of financial capacity of African municipalities was widely discussed at the summit. “Municipalities need to inspire trust, build a positive and engaging narrative to capture the attention of public and private finance,” said Hastings Chikoko, Managing Director for Africa of C40, a global network of mayors partnering with the African Development Bank. development. The Bank made a number of presentations at the conference. These included the unveiling of the first component of its Sustainable Urban Development Action Plan, a blueprint for its interventions to strengthen subnational credit and municipal finance (PDF (https://bit.ly/3zgIJLm)). The Municipal CFO initiative was announced on May 18. Distributed by APO Group for the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group. Contact:

Olufemi Terry

Communication and External Relations Department

African development bank

E-mail: [email protected] About the African Development Bank Group:

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). Present in 44 African countries with an external office in Japan, the AfDB contributes to the economic development and social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org

This press release was issued by APO. Content is not vetted by the African Business editorial team and none of the content has been verified or validated by our editorial teams, proofreaders or fact checkers. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://african.business/2022/06/apo-newsfeed/african-development-bank-launches-new-initiative-to-build-financial-acumen-of-african-cities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos