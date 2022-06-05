Ahead of Market: 12 things that will decide stock market action on Monday

Indian stocks have been in recovery mode for the past three weeks as investors bought dips following upbeat results from India Inc last quarter.

Analysts also believe now is a good time to pick quality stocks at lower valuations, despite growing inflation concerns and looming recession fears.

Sharekhan’s Gaurav Ratnaparkhi said the index could not keep up its momentum after a firm start. “It broke through the 16,700 barrier with a gap open, but stumbled near the daily upper Bollinger Band, which was near 16,800.”

Yesha Shah of Samco Securities said the index should give an immediate break of resistance, indicating the continuation of the short-term uptrend.

“While the short-term texture of the market is still bullish, on the weekly charts the Nifty has formed a Hammer candlestick formation indicating further weakness from current levels,” said Amol Athawale of Kotak Securities.

That said, here’s a look at what some key indicators suggest for Monday’s action:

Wall St ends



All three major Wall Street stock indexes ended lower on Friday after a strong jobs report dampened hopes of a pause in the Federal Reserve’s aggressive policy tightening needed to calm inflation high for decades.

European stocks end the week lower



The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3% as volumes were expected to moderate due to the holidays in Britain and China. It ended the tumultuous week down 0.9%.

Tech View: Long bearish candle



Nifty50 on Friday erased intraday gains to end lower, forming a long bearish candle on the daily chart. On a weekly scale, it formed a small bullish candle with a long upper wick, suggesting selling pressure at higher levels. Analysts see support at 16,400 while they see resistance at the 17,000 level.

F&O: Assistance at 16,450-16,400



16,750-16,850 will now be seen as a major resistance area and immediate support is placed around 16,450-16,400. Once this support is broken, our markets may rally towards 16200-16000 in a short time, said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.

“Traders should also be vigilant in global markets and the US Dollar Index which has again shown signs of bullishness after the recent correction phase,” he added.

Stocks Showing a Bullish Bias



The Momentum Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator showed a bullish trade setup on the ONGC counters,

NMDC, Lupin, Aptech, JBM Auto, RSWM and Nahar Industries,

The MACD is known to signal trend reversals in traded securities or indices. When the MACD crosses above the signal line, it gives a bullish signal, indicating that the price of the security may see upward movement and vice versa.

Stocks Signal Weakness Ahead



The MACD showed bearish signs on the counters of

, Mario, , , and . A bearish crossover on the MACD on these counters indicated that they had just begun their downward journey.

Most active stocks by value



(Rs 3086.14 crore), Infosys (Rs 1,447.62 crore), (Rs 1,278.15 crore), HDFC (Rs 682.49 crore), TCS (Rs 662.42 crore), (Rs 653.92 crore) and ICICI Bank (Rs 642.32 crore) were among the most active shares on NSE by value.

Higher activity on a counter in terms of value can help identify counters with the highest turnover for the day.

Most active stocks by volume



Coal India (shares traded: 2.53 crore), ONFC (shares traded: 1.67 crore), NTPC (shares traded: 1.41 crore), Tata Motors (shares traded: 1.28 crore), ITC (shares traded: : 1.25 crore), Hindalco (shares traded: 1.22 crore) and Power Grid (shares traded: 1.2 crore) were among the most traded stocks during the session on NSE.

Stocks showing buying interest



& Tubes saw strong buying interest from market participants as it hit new 52-week highs, signaling bullish sentiment.

Stocks are under selling pressure



Ramco Cements,

JK Cement, Hikal, Grasim Industries, Ultratech Cement and witnessed strong selling pressure and hit their 52 week lows, signaling bearish sentiment on the meters.

Sentiment meter favors bulls



Overall, market breadth favored losers as 1,308 stocks ended in the green, while 2,029 names settled with cuts.

