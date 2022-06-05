World considered a good long-term buy







World Nissin Corp. listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange on June 1, 2021, raising a record 48.6 billion pesos. PHOTO FROM NISSAN WORLD WEBSITE The listed company Monde Nissin Corp. saw its shares end last week’s trading down 13% week-on-week, or 16.68 to 14.50 pesos due to rising commodity prices. However, World stocks remain a good long-term buy. On a 12-month period, World’s highest closing price was 20.25 pesos on September 27, 2021 and 12.70 pesos on April 13, 2022. Its net income over the past three years was as follows: 6.65 billion pesos in 2019, 8 pesos. 0.07 billion in 2020 and 3.25 billion pesos in 2021. Monde was listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange on June 1, 2021, raising a record 48.6 billion pesos. “External factors, such as rising commodity prices, especially those parts of World’s commodities such as wheat, have driven investor sentiment towards World, as higher prices can significantly affect the margins of the company, leading to lower earnings,” Philstocks Financial Inc. said research associate Claire Alviar. Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for the Manila Times daily newsletters By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy. “Additionally, rising inflation in the country might also have a negative effect on consumption as it might reduce purchasing power. This might lead to lower income and lower net income due to rising costs,” she added. Despite this, experts believe that Monde, overall, remains a good investment. “Monde remains a good investment as it is one of the best-known brands in the country and the Philippines is still a consumer-driven economy. So consumer stocks should still have a good outlook. However, for the At the moment, it would only be good in the long term, and it is recommended to buy strategically during downturns, as the short and medium term outlook is clouded by risks,” Alviar explained. She also said World has become one of the most active stocks over the past week of trading due to rebalancing by financial firm MSCI. “Monda was one of the stocks receiving extra weight so funds that track MSCI added shares of the company. This was seen last March 31, 2022 when World had a huge volume of around 204 million , well above the 30 million 10 daily average. In addition, it recorded a net purchase abroad of 58.5 million pula,” Alviar added. As to whether Monde’s stock is oversold or overbought, Alviar explained that according to the Relative Strength Index, Monde has a score of 14, which means that it is neither oversold nor overbought, but that it is near the oversold level or below 30. Also, a technical rebound in the stock is possible after falling week on week.

