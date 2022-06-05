Business
If I could only buy one Warren Buffett stock, it would be this one.
Don’t underestimate the power of Berkshire Hathawayit is (BRK.A -1.07%) (BRK.B -1.27%) Filing 13F-HR with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC requires the company to disclose all stocks it holds on a quarterly basis.
In a real sense, Berkshire’s 13F-HR gives insight into what Warren Buffett is thinking. The record shows which stocks the Oracle of Omaha particularly likes. Considering that Buffett ranks among the greatest investors of all time, this could be very useful information for investors who are not legends.
Which stock in Berkshire’s portfolio (excluding Berkshire Hathaway itself) is the best choice for ordinary investors right now? Different people will likely have different answers. However, if I could only buy one Buffett stock, it would be this one.
Honorable Mentions
Before I get to my favorite Buffett action, let me first acknowledge several honorable mentions. Berkshire’s portfolio includes a number of really good stocks to own.
Apple (AAPL -3.86%) ranks as Berkshire’s largest holding company. It also happens to be the largest position in my own portfolio, mainly because I’ve owned it for a long time and it has performed very well. I continue to see Apple as a great choice.
My view is that Amazon.co.uk (AMZN -2.52%) also stands out as one of the best stocks to buy right now. It wasn’t technically Buffett’s choice, since one of two Berkshire investment managers called for buying Amazon a few years ago. Either way, Amazon seems like a good deal. This is one of the stocks in my portfolio that I would seriously consider adding to my position.
Buffett bets big on Chevron (CLC 0.91%) these days. Although I don’t personally own the stock, I believe the oil and gas giant should continue to deliver strong returns thanks to very supportive market momentum.
I also own shares of two other Berkshire farms — Bank of America (BAC -1.39%) and MasterCard (MY -1.45%). My prediction is that both stocks will do well in the long term.
Why I particularly like a Buffett stock
While I think highly of all of the aforementioned stocks, there is one other Buffett stock that I particularly like. And it’s a recent addition to Berkshire’s portfolio —marcel (MKL -0.60%).
Buying Markel is arguably the next best thing to buying Berkshire itself. In fact, Markel is sometimes referred to as the “Baby Berkshire”. There are a few key similarities between the two companies.
For one thing, both are in the insurance business. While Berkshire has GEICO, General Re and a handful of other companies that focus primarily on the standard insurance market, Markel offers specialty insurance and reinsurance. It provides coverage for customers who typically cannot obtain standard insurance.
But it’s the second common denominator between Markel and Berkshire that puts the title in my first place. Both companies use cash generated from their insurance business to work by investing in other publicly traded companies. In a way, buying Markel or Berkshire stock is almost like investing in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that holds many stocks.
Diversification is very important to me. While I like Apple, Amazon, and the other stocks mentioned earlier, they don’t offer the diversification that Markel does. In fact, buying Markel stock provides a way to also invest in Apple, Amazon, Mastercard, Berkshire itself, and many other great stocks, as they are all part of Markel’s portfolio.
Not perfect
Markel is not a perfect stock. Its performance has lagged well behind all of the previously mentioned stocks and the S&P 500 over the past five years.
Some investors might also avoid Markel’s price. Shares are currently trading near $1,400. Markel has never done a stock split to make its stock price more affordable for retail investors.
However, Markel is doing pretty well so far in 2022. It beats the S&P as well as all the other stocks I mentioned except Chevron.
Markel is also attractively priced with a forward earnings multiple of less than 18. This is particularly attractive given the company’s strong growth prospects. If I could only buy one Buffett stock, the combination of valuation and diversification that Markel offers makes this stock close enough to be perfect for me.
