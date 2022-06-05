Logistics leader GXO set to capture more market share

The Motley Fool’s Take

E-commerce stocks have been destroyed this earnings season as more people return to shop in-store. But one e-commerce stock released a remarkable report in the first quarter: GXO Logistics posted 14% year-over-year revenue growth, and its net income more than doubled.

GXO is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics company, operating high-tech warehouses for multinational companies such as Apple, Nike, Nestlé and Whirlpool. The company is bullish on e-commerce and its investments in areas such as reverse logistics (returns processing) make it attractive for retailers selling online.

The company is a spin-off from transport giant XPO Logistics. It is based in Connecticut but has operations in Dallas-Fort Worth.

If a recession occurs, the company is prepared and will aim to capture market share. Nearly 40% of its contracts are cost-plus, which means that GXO charges its clients a price based on a fixed rate of profit on its own costs. This insulates it from inflationary pressures and also helps protect its profit margins. The company also has minimum volume requirements in many of its contracts to protect itself and uses take-or-pay clauses, ensuring customers pay a fee if they don’t ship the volumes they’ve committed to.

GXO is entering an addressable market worth $430 billion at a double-digit growth rate. And the stock looked well-valued recently, trading at a forward-looking price-to-earnings ratio near 19. As other e-commerce stocks face headwinds, GXO looks well positioned and should gain regardless of businesses that thrive in retail. level. (The Motley Fool recommended GXO Logistics.)

From BH to Honolulu: What is hyperinflation? Are we living it now in America?

The madman responds: No way. It is true that the annual inflation rate in the United States in March reached 8.5%, the highest rate in 40 years and well above the average annual rate of around 3.1%, but c is far from hyperinflation.

Hyperinflation is extreme, rather rare, and usually short-lived when it occurs. Definitions vary, but they are often defined as a monthly inflation rate of at least 50%; it has also been used to describe a three-year cumulative inflation rate of 100% or more. In an environment of hyperinflation, the prices of commons can double within days or even hours.

The folks at Ernst & Young Global recently estimated that the following countries are experiencing hyperinflationary economies: Argentina, Iran, Lebanon, South Sudan, Sudan, Suriname, Turkey, Venezuela, Yemen, and Zimbabwe.

From TW to Columbia, Mo.: When investing in stocks, what gain should I aim for before selling?

The madman responds: It is better not to aim for a specific gain but to invest in financially strong companies that seem to have the most promising long-term growth prospects. Once you’ve done that, plan to hang in there for at least five years, maybe even a decade or two, while tracking the progress and developments of these companies, to keep an eye out for red flags and make sure that they remain promising.

Yes, you can sell after making a 50% or 100% gain, but that can mean you miss out on much bigger gains. Imagine selling shares of Apple or Microsoft years ago after doubling your money: many investors regret doing that. Great wealth built through the stock market often happens over many years.

Don’t waste time regretting that you can’t afford to invest in hedge funds because, generally speaking, you aren’t missing much.

Hedge funds are a bit like mutual funds, both of which have money pooled together from many people which is then invested by professional fund managers.

But while mutual funds are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offer prospectuses detailing their investment strategies, hedge funds are generally structured as limited partnerships and face fewer restrictions on how they can invest their shareholders’ money. For example, hedge funds can use more complex (and often risky) strategies such as investing with borrowed money, and they can invest in a wider range of things, such as derivatives and even currencies. .

Some mutual funds charge a one-time load fee when you buy or sell stocks, but many funds have no fees. Mutual funds get their income by charging fixed, specified annual fees, which averaged 0.47% of assets in 2021, up from 1.04% in 1996.

Hedge funds, on the other hand, have long been known for their 2 and 20 fee structure, charging shareholders 2% of assets each year and also taking 20% ​​of annual profits, with some funds charging more, such as 3% and 30%. (These fees have come down, on average, over the past few years, but they’re still much higher than most mutual fund fees.)

High fees can be acceptable if fund managers invest money so brilliantly that shareholders still do very well. But this is often not the case. Some hedge funds have generated exceptional gains for investors, but many do not. A Forbes An article earlier this year noted that in 2021, a year the S&P 500 gained nearly 27%, hedge funds averaged a 10.4% gain.

Fortunately, average investors cannot invest in hedge funds even if they want to. Only institutional investors (such as pension funds) or accredited investors (those with high net worth and/or high income) can do this. However, average investors can still do very well by investing in low-fee index funds.

From RL, online: My dumbest investment was in Black Elk Energy bonds. Total loss. I learned that bonds aren’t as safe as stocks after all.

The madman responds: The story of Black Elk Energy is more of a cautionary tale. The company was found guilty of eight crimes related to a 2012 explosion at an offshore oil production platform that killed three contract workers and seriously injured others.

Meanwhile, hedge fund Platinum Partners had loaned the company millions and helped it borrow far more through a bond sale. The hedge fund itself didn’t appear to be of the best quality, having apparently invested in (among other things) penny stocks, payday lenders and a diamond mine. Indeed, some of its executives ended up being convicted on securities fraud charges. Black Elk investors like you weren’t very lucky.

Bonds are essentially loans. Many, like those issued by the US government, are much safer than stocks, but they generally offer lower returns over the long term. There are other types of bonds, however, including corporate bonds issued by companies to raise funds. High-quality, low-default corporate bonds are fairly safe but offer relatively low interest rates; risky companies must offer high rates for their bonds, which are thus known as junk bonds.

If you’re buying corporate bonds, research the companies first, recognizing very high interest rates as possible red flags.

My roots go back to 1912, just nine years after the famous Wright Brothers flight, when a man started a business after building an airplane in a rented church, and two brothers started building seaplanes. The two companies merged in 1995, and I was born. Today, based in Bethesda, MD, I am a leading aerospace and security company recently valued at nearly $120 billion. I employ approximately 114,000 people worldwide. I develop everything from satellites to missiles, missile defense systems, radar systems, submarine systems, tactical aircraft and Sikorsky helicopters. I also have computer operations. Who am I?

Answer to last week’s questions: BWH Hotel Group (formerly Best Western Hotels & Resorts)