Inflation exposes PH shares to further selling

Global and domestic headwinds continue to weigh on the local stock market, warning investors of further downside risks.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) was little changed at 6,741.40 amid concerns over accelerating inflation, rising interest rates as well as higher commodities. costly, BDO Unibank Inc. chief strategist Jonathan Ravelas said in his weekly outlook report.

He said the recent multi-day decline in the PSE, interrupted by Friday’s rebound, indicated that the market remained vulnerable to a sell-off.

A breakdown below the 6,500 level for the PSEi would see traders target 6,300 and then drop to 6,000 as the next critical support levels, he added.

The PSEi rose 0.82% on Friday after three consecutive days of decline.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said investors were also digesting the trickle of announcements coming from Marcos Jr.’s incoming administration economics team.

Market sentiment was also partly buoyed after the new finance ministry secretary [Benjamin] Diokno signaled that the government would aim for a narrower budget deficit of around 3 percent of [gross domestic product] by 2028 as part of efforts to improve the country’s fiscal performance/debt management, following a new record of exceptional national public debt of 12,763 billion pesos in April 2022, Ricarfort said in its report on perspectives.

Meanwhile, businessman Peter Nepomucenos, solar energy company Raslag Corp., will make its trading debut on the PSE today under the symbol ASLAG.

Raslag previously offered 402.5 million shares to raise 805 million pesos and part-fund the expansion of its solar footprint.

Real estate billionaire Manuel Villar Jr.’s VistaREIT Inc. (VREIT) also finalized its initial public offering of 4.8 billion pesos last Friday. VREIT, which sold 2.75 billion shares at 1.75 pesos each, would make its PSE debut on June 15.

Miguel R. Camus INQ

