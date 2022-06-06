Weekly Outlook: These stocks are top picks as markets watch politics Rbi, Fpi

Markets settled into a flat tone last week, followed by a sell-off in banks, consumer durables, metals, IT and auto stocks. Midcap and Smallcaps also experienced a selling bias at the end of the week. Investors bet cautiously on the upcoming RBI monetary policy, selling pressure from REITs, weak growth in GDP figures and global signals. Markets are once again bracing for a volatile week with RBI policy in the spotlight given worsening inflation. Experts forecast a rate hike between 25 basis points and 50 basis points by RBI following the trend of the US Fed. In addition, the reactions of banks to their loans and deposits amid the RBI policy repo rate change will be closely watched.

On Friday, Sensex stood at 55,769.23 down 48.88 points or 0.09%. Nifty 50 finished at 16,584.30 under 43.70 points or 0.26%. Overall, in the week leading up to June 3, markets were broadly stable. However, some losses were offset by the strong performance of heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL).

RIL stock closed at 2779.50 each up 2.02% on BSE. RIL, which is the most valued company on the BSE, held a market capitalization of 18,80,350.47 crores at the closing price. During the week, shares of RIL jumped nearly 8% on the stock exchange.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said: “After a higher open on Monday, national indices struggled but managed to hold on to gains. due to good earnings in the U.S. High frequency data such as GST collection and PMI showed a strong start to FY23. of FII, and upcoming central bank meetings were other factors that boosted the market during the week.GDP data released this week was in line with expectations of slowing growth, spending consumption and investment being affected by soaring inflation.”

Nair added: “The continued rise in crude oil prices due to the EU’s decision to partially ban Russian oil has hampered the global market. However, lack of confidence in the domestic market led to a massive sell-off around weekday closing hours. by concerns about central bank policy.”

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth slows to 4.1% for the fourth quarter (January – March 2022) of FY22) hit by restrictions imposed by Omicron in January, supply shortages global markets and rising input costs. India’s GDP growth is the slowest of the year, compared to growth rates of 5.4% in the third quarter, 8.5% in the second quarter and 20.3% in the first quarter of the exercise 22.

What to expect this week:

Yesha Shah, head of equity research at Samco Securities, said: “Inflation being a key factor will be the focus of all discussions in the coming week, as inflation statistics in China and in the United States will be published. Another important event for national markets will be the outcome of the RBI MPC meeting. Market participants will try to read between the lines of the RBI’s monetary policy and given mounting inflation fears, the Street expects the repo rate to rise by 35-50 basis points this time.

Nair added: “The RBI is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points to 35 basis points and the Fed by 50 basis points, however central banks’ thoughts on growth and inflation will be an important determinant of the market trend. If central banks decide on a strict policy tightening, the market mood may be bearish.”

From June 6-10, ICICI Securities’ weekly note said Nifty holding 16,400 after the RBI policy outcome, would challenge 16,800 and gradually move towards 17,200 in June 2022 points, a healthy retracement towards 16500-16400 should be used as an additional buying opportunity with a focus on BFSI, IT, Autos and Capital Goods.”

What stocks to invest in?

In large caps, ICICI Securities said it preferred SBI, HDFC, Coal India, TCS, Tata Motors, ITC, L&T and Titan. While in mid caps analysts prefer Bank of Baroda, Ashok Leyland, Automotive Axles, KPIT Technologies, Concor, Trent, BEL, Elgi Equipments, Zee Entertainment and SRF.

Shah added: “Given these major events, investors are currently advised to use instinctive reactions to, at best, select quality stocks in resilient sectors and invest in a laddered manner.”