What is a monster trade aka big finger?





It was one of those wild moves on the National Stock Exchange – triggered by a fat finger – that catapulted Chitra Ramakrishna to the helm of India’s biggest stock exchange in April 2013. On October 5, 2012, the so-called “big finger trade” had triggered a massive flash crash wiping around Rs 10 trillion of investors’ wealth at NSE. NSE CEO Ravi Narain had to pay the price and the baton was passed to Ramakrishna, who was then consumed by another bizarre scandal. Moving on, last week, the derivatives segment at the National Stock Exchange witnessed an abnormal trade in the weekly Nifty 50 options contract which reportedly resulted in a loss of nearly Rs 200 crore for the trader. . This is not a unique case. There have been such abnormal exchanges – caused by human error. This is called the big finger trade. Thursday, Bloomberg Law reported that Citigroup Inc could suffer losses of more than $50 million after a London-based employee’s big-finger trade caused a flash crash in European stocks last month. Citigroup is still calculating the exact loss. In 2018, Deutsche Bank mistakenly transferred €28 billion to one of its external accounts, more than the bank’s market value. In 2006, a gross error by a trader at Mizuho Securities in Japan caused the firm to short a stock in a mistake that cost the firm 40 billion yen to unwind. So what is a big finger swap? For starters, a big finger swap is human error when placing an order. This can include entering the wrong value in terms of price or quantity or selecting the wrong execution action such as buying or selling. As soon as the abnormal trade is executed, the price reaches an abnormal level for a fraction of a second and then returns to the level where it should be. For example, the recent abnormal trade on June 2 The trader executed a large sell order in the Nifty 14,500 call option at Rs 0.15. On the other hand, the price then quoted over Rs 2,100 while the spot was at the 16,600 level. Here, there is a high chance that the trader has selected the wrong contract. He or she may have wanted to place the sell order either to put 14,500 or to call 16,500 instead. The deal was eventually completed at Rs 2,139 resulting in a loss of almost Rs 200 crore based on the volume traded, according to various reports. Abnormal trades result not only in a loss for the trader who placed the order, but also for others who may have placed a Stop Loss order on their open positions, as their Stop Loss may have been triggered due to the abnormal movement. prices. But abnormal trades can be avoided if caught in time. Exchanges and brokerage houses have made consistent efforts to avoid such big-finger trading by putting preventative measures in place. Exchanges and most brokerages have set filters to alert traders while placing trades outside of typical market parameters. Similarly, price movements are capped by the implementation of circuit and cooling-off period filters.

