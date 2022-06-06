Renewed selling pressure is likely for the Singapore stock market





The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes over the past four trading days since ending the three-day winning streak in which it gained almost 60 points or 1.9%. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,230-point plateau, although it is expected to head south again on Monday. The global forecast for Asia remains immune to pessimism about the outlook for interest rates following a stronger-than-expected US jobs report. European and American markets were down and Asian exchanges are expected to open similarly. The STI ended slightly higher on Friday after property gains and mixed performance from financials and industrials. For the day, the index rose 5.25 points or 0.16% to end at 3,231.97 after trading between 3,224.89 and 3,245.18. The volume was 1.5 billion shares worth S$792.2 million. There were 197 winners and 152 decliners. Among assets, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust lost 0.45%, while CapitaLand Investment jumped 0.78%, City Developments added 0.49%, Comfort DelGro fell 1.37%, DBS Group fell 0.16%, Hongkong Land jumped 5.08%, Keppel Corp rose 0.15%. Mapletree Commercial Trust rose 0.56%, Mapletree Industrial Trust gained 0.40%, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.34%, SATS fell 0.97%, SembCorp Industries fell 0.36 %, Singapore Exchange fell 0.21%, Singapore Technologies Engineering lost 0.24%, SingTel fell 0.39%. %, Thai Beverage fell 1.44%, United Overseas Bank gained 0.07%, Wilmar International gained 0.24%, Yangzijiang Financial climbed 0.97% and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Genting Singapore , Ascendas REIT and Venture Corporation remained unchanged. Wall Street’s advance is broadly negative as major averages opened deep in the red on Friday and remained that way throughout the session. The Dow Jones fell 348.60 points or 1.05% to end at 32,899.70, while the NASDAQ plunged 304.17 points or 2.47% to close at 12,012.73 and the S&P 500 fell 68.28 points or 1.63% to end at 4,108.54. For the week, the Dow Jones slid 0.9%, the NASDAQ lost 1% and the S&P fell 1.2%. The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came as traders cashed in after a stronger-than-expected jobs report offset dim hopes the Federal Reserve might slow its planned pace of interest rate hikes. In other economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said growth in U.S. service sector activity slowed slightly more than expected in May. Crude oil prices rose on Friday on expectations of increased demand even as OPEC moved to increase production. Stronger than expected non-farm payroll employment in the United States in May also provided support. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended up $2.00 or 1.7% at $118.87 a barrel. For comments and feedback, contact: [email protected] Market analysis

