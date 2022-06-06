Business
Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex at Daily Low, Down 150; Clever Tests 16,500; IT, real estate indexes bleed the most; broader markets are underperforming
Indian stocks fell on Monday, led by tech and metal stocks, as global investor sentiment turned cautious ahead of key US economic growth data and central bank decisions in Europe and India this week. Indian investors are awaiting the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting this week and the Reserve Bank of India was expected to continue its unanticipated repo rate hike in May with another decision at its June 8 policy meeting.
!1 new updateClick here for the latest updates
Computer values under pressure, crack up to 3%
Price as of June 06, 2022 09:56Click on company names for their live prices.
Sensex Today LIVE: Index off the low of the day
Westlife Development, owner and operator of the master franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, has appointed Akshay Jatia as Executive Director of the organization
Price as of June 06, 2022 09:52Click on company names for their live prices.
Market sentiment turned a little cautious with better than expected US employment data (3.90 lakh jobs) in May. This good economic news is negative from a market perspective since it means that the Fed is likely to tighten aggressively without worrying about a possible recession. For India, high crude prices and a trade deficit of $23 billion in May are matters of concern. Even though REIT sales fell in early June, they are expected to sell more at higher levels. The dollar index above 102 is negative for emerging stocks. The positive factor for India is that DIIs and retail investors are constantly buying dips.
– Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
JUST IN: The benchmark 10-year bond yield index hits its highest level since February 6, 2019
Sensex today LIVE: Index extends slide, down almost 400 points
Voda Idea, ONGC, SAIL among the most active stocks on NSE
Price as of June 06, 2022 09:25Click on company names for their live prices.
Sector watch: IT and media indices exceed 1% each
Sensex Heatmap: IT stocks among the big losers
OPENING BELL: Sensex slips 80 points, Nifty approaches 16,550 points; IDBI jumps 3%, Raymond drops 8%
Pre-open session: Sensex slips 110 points, Nifty below 16,500
SGX Nifty reports a negative start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 95 points, or 0.57%, at 16,494, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a negative start on Monday.
Asian stocks brace for US inflation
Asian stocks got off to a soft start on Monday as caution took hold of a critical reading of US inflation, while the euro gained on the yen amid bets that the European Central Bank would take a major step towards a tightening of its policy this week.
Oil jumps after Saudi Arabia raises crude prices
Oil prices rose more than $2 in early trade on Monday after Saudi Arabia sharply hiked prices on its crude sales in July, an indicator of supply tightness even after OPEC+ has agreed to accelerate its production increases over the next two months. Brent crude futures were up $1.80, or 1.5%, at $121.52 a barrel as of 2319 GMT after hitting an intraday high of $121.95, extending a gain of 1 .8% from Friday.
Fourth quarter results today
Urja Global, Setco Automotive, AVG Logistics, Cinevista, Marshall Machines, Chadha Papers and APT Packaging are among the companies that will announce their quarterly results today. Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha, Ind-Agiv Commerce, Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel and Arihant Institute are other companies expected to report their March quarter results today.
Tech View: Nifty sees selling pressure at higher levels
Nifty50 on Friday erased intraday gains to end lower, forming a long bearish candle on the daily chart. On a weekly scale, it formed a small bullish candle with a long upper wick, suggesting selling pressure at higher levels. Analysts see support at 16,400 while they see resistance at the 17,000 level.
US stocks end lower on Friday
All three major Wall Street stock indexes ended lower on Friday after a strong jobs report dampened hopes of a pause in the Federal Reserve’s aggressive policy tightening needed to calm inflation , raised for decades. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 348.58 points, or 1.05%, to 32,899.7, the S&P 500 lost 68.28 points, or 1.63%, to 4,108.54 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 304.16 points, or 2.47%, to 12,012.73.
The rupee settles 6 paise lower at 77.66 against the dollar
The Rupee pared its initial gains and settled 6 paise lower at 77.66 against the US Dollar on Friday, in line with a subdued trend in domestic equities. Traders said continued outflows of foreign funds and widening trade deficit weighed on the local unit.
Sensex, nice on Friday
The 30-pack of Sensex shares edged down 48.88 points or 0.09% to end the session at 55,769.23. Its wider counterpart Nifty50 scored 43.70 points or 0.26% but managed to hold the 16,550 mark.
Hello, dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/bse-sensex-today-live-nifty-stock-market-updates-06-june-2022/liveblog/92026549.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Google told Australian politicians to pay US $ 515,000 for defamation YouTube video June 6, 2022
- Jasmin Bhasin to make Bollywood debut, Karan V Grover announces new show, and more June 6, 2022
- Weekly Outlook: These stocks are top picks as markets watch politics Rbi, Fpi June 6, 2022
- Trump’s ‘criminal conspiracy’ to attempt ‘coup’ deserves indictment: Conway June 6, 2022
- Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate ‘Iconic Week Celebrations’ of Finance and General Affairs Ministries today June 6, 2022