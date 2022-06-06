Passive ownership of US equity funds surpasses active ownership for the first time

<>

Passively managed index funds have overtaken actively managed fund ownership in the U.S. stock market for the first time, the data shows.

Passive funds accounted for 16% of U.S. market capitalization at the end of 2021, surpassing the 14% held by active funds, according to the Investment Company Institute, an industry body.

The trend represents a sharp reversal from 10 years ago, when active funds held 20% of Wall Street stocks and passive funds only 8%.

Since then, the United States has seen a cumulative net flow of more than $2,000,000,000 from actively managed domestic equity funds to passive funds, primarily ETFs.

“This is the last step to take. [to index funds]. It’s been a slow build for decades now,” said Kenneth Lamont, senior fund analyst for passive strategies at Morningstar.

“It raises questions about what the endgame is. Liabilities are effective only to the extent that active market participants do so. We probably have a ways to go before the passive becomes less effective, but it raises questions about what balance to strike. »

The seemingly unstoppable rise of index funds has in turn helped fuel an unprecedented concentration of ownership – and therefore of voting power.

The top five sponsors of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds — out of 825 in total — accounted for 54% of total industry assets last year, ICI found, a record high and an increase from only 35% in 2005.

The top 10 control 66% of assets (versus 46% in 2005) and the top 25 up to 83%, versus 67% previously. The share of assets held by the hundreds of non-elite managers 25 thus halved over the period.

The 10 largest fund companies handle the bulk of passive assets, and writing in its Fact Book 2022the ICI attributed this surge in industry concentration to the meteoric rise of these funds.

Actively managed domestic equity mutual funds have seen net outflows every year since 2005, even as their passive counterparts have seen inflows every year except 2020 and 2021. Index ETFs have proven even more popular.

US-listed ETFs, the overwhelming majority of which are passive, have seen their assets quintuple to $7.2 billion since 2012.

Growth was particularly strong last year with net issuance of ETF shares – which includes the impact of reinvested dividends as well as net purchases – nearly doubling from $501 billion in 2020, itself a record, at 935 billion dollars.

Equity ETFs dominated with new equity issuance reaching $731 billion, three to four times the level seen in previous years.

Overall, 88% of ETF ranges saw positive net inflows last year, ICI found, compared to just 48% of mutual fund ranges, continuing a trend seen over the past decade.

The number of ETFs available to US investors jumped by 398 in 2021, with 457 debuts – more than double the previous record of 197 set in 2015 – and only 59 were liquidated or merged.

In contrast, the number of mutual funds has declined every year since 2016. Excluding money market funds, mutual funds have also seen net money outflows in all but one year since 2015.

Lamont said it’s no surprise that industry concentration has increased against this backdrop.

As a result, the largest houses “contain enormous [voting] power,” with some academics pointing to the “potential for oligopolistic collusion between these players,” he said.

Lamont hailed BlackRock’s decision last year to allow its biggest clients to vote directly, reducing the fund giant’s proxy power. However, he added that “it seems we are a long way from individual investors picking their preferences.”

Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at ETF Trends, said it was “easy to be afraid that more money is tied to a small number of companies”, adding that it was “imperative that these companies are as transparent as possible about their decision-making”. so investors can understand how their shares are voted.”

Nevertheless, he does not believe that the current level of concentration is detrimental and that on the contrary the economies of scale it creates have reduced costs for investors.

Rosenbluth also expressed reassurance about the rise of index investing, saying its “many flavors”, such as large caps, small caps, and sector and style biases, meant that passive funds “don’t do not hold the same assets”.

Vincent Deluard, global macro strategist at StoneX, a broker, was equally unfazed, saying “flows matter more than AUM and the passive sector has dominated flows for years.”

Demographics suggest that ETFs will likely continue to take market share from mutual funds. ICI data shows that ETF investors tend to be younger – the average age of the head of household being 45, compared to 51 for mutual fund owners – and wealthier, with a average household income of $125,000 and household financial assets of $375,000, compared to comparable figures of $104,900 and $320,000 for mutual fund owners.

Current market dynamics could further accelerate this process.

“If anything, every sale accelerates the rotation into the liability. Investors sell actively managed funds first, while ETFs and index funds benefit from the mechanical demand for target date funds,” Deluard said. “By default, all US savings are now invested in TDFs and transferred to index funds.

“I expect the current bear market to be very severe and characterized by capital outflows from ETFs and index funds, but it will be much worse for the active sector. When the passive sector sneezes, the active sector gets pneumonia,” he added.

