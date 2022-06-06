Tata Group’s chemical stock plunges ahead of record date for 300% dividend





Shares of Rallis India Ltd fell nearly one percent to 199 apiece on BSE in Monday’s first trading session as the stock began trading ex-dividend, a day ahead of its dividend record date which was announced with its Q4FY22 results in April. The board of directors of Rallis India Limited at its meeting of April 21, 2022 proposed a dividend of 3/- per share of Re. 1/- each (300%) for the year ended March 31, 2022, subject to shareholder approval at the company’s 74th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The record date for said dividend has been set for Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Rallis India is part of a Tata Chemicals subsidiary of the Tata Group. Tata Chemicals is the world’s second largest producer of soda ash with manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, Africa and North America. Rallis India recorded a consolidated loss of 14 crore for the March 2022 quarter due to multiple challenges, including in the seed business, versus earnings from 8 crore in January-March 2020-21. Consolidated sales of the Company’s chemical business in the quarter under review increased by 7.8% to 508 crores of 471 crore in the period a year ago. “The company delivered a resilient performance following multiple headwinds during the year. Our domestic crop protection products business increased by 14% and our exports by 6% during the year. Our seed business faced challenges and revenue was down 13%,” Rallis said. India Managing Director and CEO Sanjiv Lal. According to him, supply chain challenges continued in the fourth quarter with availability issues for some intermediaries as well as high cost inflation. Shares of Rallis India are down more than 38% year-on-year, while Tata Group’s chemicals stock is down more than 27% in 2022 (YTD) so far. To subscribe to Mint Bulletins * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/tata-group-chemical-stock-rallis-india-dips-ahead-of-record-date-for-dividend-11654493813951.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos