Asian stocks rise as survey shows Chinese services picking up





Placeholder while loading article actions BEIJING Major Asian stock markets rose on Monday after Wall Street fell and a survey showed the slowdown in Chinese services activity eased in May as virus checks in Shanghai and other major cities were tightened. lifted. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong rose. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 lost 1.6% on Friday amid concerns about rising interest rates and a possible economic slowdown and job losses. A survey showed activity in China’s retail and other service industries declined in May, but at a slower pace than the previous month. The ruling Communist Party is allowing shops, factories and other businesses in Shanghai to reopen after a two-month shutdown to fight virus outbreaks. Restrictions in the capital, Beijing, are easing. Some pockets of optimism may come from further easing of virus restrictions in Beijing, IG’s Yeap Jun Rong said in a report. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.2% to 3,233.73 after business news magazine Caixin said its monthly purchasing managers’ index for services rose to 41.4 from April 36.2 on a 100 point scale where numbers below 50 show a contraction in activity. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.4% to 21,379.67 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.7% to 27,956.19. Korean markets were closed for a holiday. Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 fell 0.3% to 7,215.90 as New Zealand markets were closed for a holiday. Indias Sensex opened 0.6% lower at 55,559.30. Southeast Asian markets fell. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 4,108.54 for its eighth weekly loss in the past nine weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% to 32,899.70. The Nasdaq fell 2.5% to 12,012.73. Government data showed U.S. employers added 390,000 jobs in May, beating expectations of 322,500. Investors are worried that the Federal Reserve’s interest rates aimed at cooling inflation, which is at its highest level in four decades, could tip the US economy into a recession. The same government report showed wages were slightly lower than expected in May, which could reduce future upward pressure on prices. This would reduce the pressure on the Fed for further rate hikes. More than four out of five S&P 500 stocks fell. The biggest declines were in tech stocks. Tesla fell 9.2% after U.S. safety regulators said more than 750 owners complained about cars suddenly stopping on the roads for no apparent reason while using their partially automated driving systems. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 70 cents to $119.57 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained $2 on Friday at $118.87. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, advanced from $72 to $120.44 a barrel in London. It closed $2.11 higher than the previous session at $119.72. The dollar fell to 130.72 yen from 130.85 yen on Friday. The Euro rose slightly to $1.0724 from $1.0720.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/asian-stocks-rise-as-survey-shows-chinese-services-reviving/2022/06/06/e6b8d9f2-e551-11ec-a422-11bbb91db30b_story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos