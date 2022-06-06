Nikkei ends at new 2-month high on travel subsidy hopes, yen weak







This file photo shows the Tokyo Stock Exchange. (Mainichi) TOKYO (Kyodo) — The Nikkei index ended Monday at its highest level in more than two months on hopes that the Japanese government will soon reinvigorate its domestic travel subsidy campaign, with gains supported by the weak yen. against the US dollar. The 225-number Nikkei Stock Average ended up 154.32 points, or 0.56%, from Friday at 27,915.89, its highest level since March 30. The broader Topix index ended 5.97 points, or 0.31%, up at 1,939.11. In the first major market, winners were led by petroleum and coal products, air transportation and ground transportation issues. The U.S. dollar remained firm in the upper 130 yen range for most of the day after hitting a one-month high in New York on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data reported. led to gains in Treasury yields and fueled speculation about widening interest. rate differential between Japan and the United States. Stocks opened lower after Wall Street’s declines late last week, but quickly reversed price and extended gains in the afternoon on firm US stock futures and price advances. certain issues by exporters following the depreciation of the yen against the dollar. Markets were further supported by reports that the Japanese government was planning to restart its “Go To Travel” subsidy program as early as this month, with the country expected to resume accepting foreign tourists in stages from Friday. “This has raised expectations for tourism ahead of the country’s reopening later this week, and should be a positive for the economy,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co., adding that air and ground transportation issues have been amplified by the reports. Meanwhile, investors are awaiting Friday’s release of the US consumer price index for May, he added. Among main market issues, advancing issues outnumbered declining issues by 1,029 to 713, while 95 ended unchanged. Among airlines and ground transportation issues, ANA Holdings gained 73.5 yen, or 2.9%, to 2,593.0 yen and Japan Airlines rose 53 yen, or 2.3%, to 2,379. yen, while East Japan Railway climbed 294 yen, or 4.4%, to 7,025 yen. and Odakyu Electric Railway advanced 55 yen, or 3.2%, to 1,763 yen. Travel agency HIS rose 75 yen, or 3.3%, to 2,356 yen. Trading volume on the Prime Market fell to 1,001.82 million shares from 1,108.28 million on Friday.

