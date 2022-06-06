Philippine Stock Exchange: Raslag Corp. holds its first share listing





Raslag Corp. holds the first listing of the shares



The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) held an IPO ceremony for Raslag Corp. on the occasion of its stock market debut. The renewable energy company, which trades under the symbol ASLAG, listed 1.5 billion shares on Monday, June 6. In his welcome address, PSE President and CEO Ramon S. Monzon shared that Engr. Peter G. Nepomuceno, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of ASLAG, was among the attendees at a 2018 listing forum hosted by PES and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce, Inc. in Clark, Pampanga . ASLAG raised Php 700 million in its initial public offering (IPO). The proceeds will be used to fund the equity portion of the development and construction of RASLAG-4 and pre-development work for RASLAG-5 and other upcoming solar projects of the company. According to Mr. Monzon, “Raslag’s listing will broaden the portfolio of companies in the renewable energy sector on our stock market. As an advocate for sustainability, being a member of the Initiative for Sustainable Stock Exchanges, the PES understands the need renewables in the fight against climate change. I am delighted that through this IPO, the PES has been able to support Raslag’s fundraising activity”. Mr. Monzon also cited the warm reception of Raslag’s IPO among local retail investors (LSIs) who used PSE EASy as their IPO subscription platform. ASLAG’s LSI tranche was oversubscribed 1.5 times, making it the fourth IPO to register an LSI oversubscription since the launch of PSE EASy. Photo 1 (from left): Robert Gerard B. Nepomuceno, Director of ASLAG, and Atty COO of PSE. Roel A. Refran; ASLAG Independent Director Atty. ASLAG Chairman, President and CEO Engr. Peter G. Nepomuceno, President and CEO of PSE and Head of Issuer Regulation Division of PSE Atty. Marigel B. Garcia; ASLAG Independent Director Daniel Gabriel M. Montecillo, ASLAG Director Conrado D. Pecjo, Securities Clearing Corporation of the Philippines COO Renee D. Rubio and PSE General Counsel Atty. Veronica V. Del Rosario Photo 2 (from left): President, President and CEO of ASLAG Engr. Peter G. Nepomuceno, President and CEO of PSE Ramon S. Monzon, President of PSE Jose T. Pardo, Vice President of PSE Geromin T. Nepomuceno, Jr. and Director of PSE, Chief Justice Teresita J. Leonardo -De Castro (ret.); PSE Director Ferdinand K. Constantino, China Banking Corporation (CHIB) Chairman William C. Whang, PSE Director Consuelo D. Garcia, ASLAG Director Maria Rita Josefina V. Chua, PSE Director Ma. Vivian Yuchengco and Arsenio N. Valdes, Director of ‘ASLAG; Chairman of China Bank Capital Corporation Ryan Martin L. Tapia, Chief Financial Officer of CHIB Patrick D. Cheng, Corporate Secretary of ASLAG Atty. Ruelito Q. Soriano, ASLAG Compliance Officer and Investor Relations Officer Atty. Lyra Gracia Y. Lipae-Fabella, ASLAG Deputy General Secretary Atty. Paulo S. Faustino, PSE General Secretary Atty. Aissa V. Encarnacion and Picazo Buyco Tan Fider & Santos Managing Partner Atty. Gabriel A. Dee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/THE-PHILIPPINE-STOCK-EXCH-6496666/news/Philippine-Stock-Exchange-Raslag-Corp-holds-maiden-share-listing-40647982/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos