Most Actively Traded Companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange | national company





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies trading Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,930.48, down 73.58 points.) Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Down 26 cents, or 8.8%, to $2.70 on 39.2 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down $2.94, or 6.2%, to $44.72 on 27.2 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down $1.14, or 4.4%, to $24.81 on 19.1 million shares. Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR). Materials. Down 11 cents, or 10.9%, to 90 cents on 18.7 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: GIC). Energy. Down 81 cents, or 7.3%, to $10.25 on 15.8 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down $3.64, or 5.1%, to $68.35 on 14.3 million shares. Companies in the news: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSX: BHC). Up 18 cents or 1.9% to $9.58. Bausch Health Companies Inc. is suspending plans to IPO its Solta Medical business due to what it says are difficult market conditions and other factors. The company says it believes the interests of the company’s stakeholders are best served in the short term by focusing on Solta’s revenue, earnings and cash flow. Stock markets have been under pressure in recent weeks, trading well above their highs reached earlier this year. Solta is a skin care company. Bausch Health says it will remain as part of the business and continue to help deleverage its balance sheet, but will return to alternative paths for Solta in the future. The company completed an IPO of its Bausch + Lomb eye health business earlier this year. Hexo Corp. (TSX: HEXO). Down one cent or 3.8 percent to 25.5 cents. Cannabis company Hexo Corp. says Zenabis Global Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, has filed for protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act. The company says Zenabis filed the case with the Quebec Superior Court to restructure its business and financial affairs. Hexo says the petition is limited to the Zenabis group. Neither Hexo nor any of its subsidiaries, other than members of the Zenabis group, are petitioners or parties to the proceedings, the company says. Hexo says Ernst and Young Inc. has been appointed monitor to oversee the CCAA proceedings. Hexo bought Zenabis last year for $235 million. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on June 17, 2022.

