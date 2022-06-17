Indices rise but remain set for weekly losses





U.S. stocks rose on Friday, though they remain on course for the worst week of losses since March 2020.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are down about 6% through Thursday’s close, while the Dow Jones is down 4.7% for the week.

U.S. stocks rose on Friday but remain on course for steep weekly losses as investors battled the

Federal Reserve



rise of 75 basis points, inflation fears and a bleak outlook for the global economy. The S&P 500 is down 6% through Thursday’s close, setting it for its worst week since March 2020. The Nasdaq is also down about 6% so far for the week, while the Dow is down 4.7%. On Friday morning, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank’s commitment to controlling inflation. “The Federal Reserve’s strong commitment to our price stability mandate contributes to widespread confidence in the dollar as a store of value. To that end, my colleagues and I are focused strongly on getting inflation back to our 2% target,” he told a Fed-sponsored conference on the global role of the U.S. currency. Here’s where the U.S. indices were at when the market opened Friday at 9:30 a.m.: Top economist Mohamed El-Erian has said it’s time to move on from an artificial world of doing “silly things” as central banks finally act to stem inflation. He expects the regime change in Fed policy to be a bumpy transition. But even as the Federal Reserve hikes rates aggressively, the Bank of Japan sticks to its policy of keeping borrowing costs extremely low. This put the dollar on pace for its biggest annual gain against the yen in the past 30 years. Meanwhile, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway likely spent $1.3 billion on stock buybacks over the past six weeks. Overseas, Chinese energy giants are looking to invest in the $30 billion gas expansion in Qatar, according to Reuters. The state-owned companies are targeting long-term liquefied natural gas contracts tied to Qatar’s North Field East project. Oil slid, with West Texas Intermediate down 1.54% at $115.78 a barrel. Brent, the international benchmark, fell 1.32% to $118.04 a barrel. Gold edged up 1.70% to $1,851.20 an ounce. The 10-year yield slipped 8.7 basis points to 3.218%. Bitcoin fell 1.60% to $20,585.85.

