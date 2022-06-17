Solving our current economic problems is as simple as looking to the past

Soaring inflation, a historic Fed rising interest rates, low unemployment, employers begging for workers and just about everyone is afraid to see what the stock market has in store for us tomorrow. It is unclear if the economy is simply suffering from a case of monetary and fiscal policy indigestion or if something deeper is going on.

Can the Fed thread the needle and slow the economy to calm inflation while avoiding a calamity of recession? Will raising interest rates by 75 basis points bring relief? Or has America’s free-market economy become so bruised by constant policy tinkering that it cannot predictably respond to another change in monetary policy?

When searching for workable answers to these questions, our political leaders shift blame elsewhere and point fingers at things beyond their immediate control. Those excuses include uncertain recoveries from past recessions, COVID-19 shutdowns, supply chain disruptions that take time to heal, and the invasion of a war-loving Russian president who has disrupted one of the main energy service stations in the world.

While each of these scenarios contributes to economic chaos, the decisions of past and present administrations, including those of Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, to subsidize economic sectors and deposit freshly printed money into the bank accounts of taxpayers are perhaps the most responsible.

After releasing trillions of stimulus dollars that chase a limited supply of goods, services and travel opportunities and drive up prices, our political leaders have doubled down. They produced, defended and left regulations intact, pricesand grants that build protective walls around America and provide special benefits to important interest groups.

Consider Federal Reserve data comparing year-over-year growth of the S&P 500 stock index and the consumer price index (CPI) all items produced monthly by the Bureau of Labor Statistics for keep up with inflation. From the start of 2020, data indicates that the stock market was recovering from the COVID-induced recession alongside very low levels of inflation.

But around February 2021, the S&P exploded as stimulus checks and other funds made their way into the market. The CPI began to show higher inflation as consumers spent more.

Recently, S&P growth stumbled as stimulus activity slowed and the Fed started talking about raising interest rates. Inflation, which is lagging stimulus funds, continued to soar even as the S&P was weighed down by higher rates and justified fears since even higher rates were heading for a negative territory.

The economy is too hot, but there are still viable ways to cool it. Such a situation is not new. As unlikely as it may seem at the moment, breaking the fever in the economy will require national leadership with a clear, principled vision. Those who think less in terms of policy and more in terms of concrete results know what can happen when restrictions on trade and economic activity are reduced or relaxed, when property rights are protected, when the tax gap between what can be produced and what can be kept is reduced, and when the actions of monetary authorities clearly and closely reflect the relationship between money and the economy.

Not so long ago, former Presidents Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton chose to reduce the size, scope and temperature of the economy to more bearable levels. The record achieved by their inspired changes speaks for itself: low inflation, good GDP and job growth. Yes, between inflation, a swooning stock market, wondering what the Fed is going to do next, and the fear that comes with filling your gas tank, there’s plenty to worry about. But if we focus only on these measurable financial metrics, we lose sight of a still productive economy where people go to work every day and produce real goods and services that we all welcome and appreciate. Until very recently, we have benefited from strong GDP growth and a recovery in the labor market which has left us with abnormally low levels of unemployment.

Our economic engine is strong enough to withstand tough political changes, as long as they are wise. Past political actions have flooded this robust engine with too much money. The Fed will attempt to bring money supply growth in line with growth in the real economy, as it is important to maintain this balance. For now, let’s temper our anxiety by reminding ourselves that we will know prosperous times again. And by taking our current economic woes as a lesson, we can avoid another battle with inflation in the future.