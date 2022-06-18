Stock Market Closes Higher But Dow Jones Falls; Exxon and Chevron lead oil stocks fall





The stock market gained on Friday, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell slightly as investors breathed a sigh of relief after the week’s losses ahead of the June 19 three-day weekend. Oil stocks took a hit.





X







The Nasdaq composite topped the major indexes, closing up 1.4%. The S&P 500 gained 0.2%, while the Dow Jones closed down 0.1%. Volume was significantly higher on the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange, boosted by weekly and monthly options expirations. On the week, the S&P 500 closed down 5.8%, and the Nasdaq and Dow Jones both closed down 4.8%. Overview of the US stock market today Index Symbol Price loss of profit % To change Dow Jones (0DJIA) 29885.08 -41.99 -0.14 S&P500 (0S and P5) 3674.45 +7.68 +0.21 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 10798.35 +152.25 +1.43 Russell 2000 (IWM) 165.22 +1.32 +0.81 INN 50 (FFTY) 27.52 -0.44 -1.57 Last Updated: 4:48 PM ET 06/17/2022 Small caps were also in positive territory, at least for Friday. The Russell 2000 gained 0.8%. But growth stocks have been battered. The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY), a benchmark for growth stocks, fell 1.6%. FFTY has fallen over 40% since the start of the year. Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell four basis points to 3.24%. Nasdaq leads as technology and consumer discretionary stocks gain The Dow Jones Industrial Average was led by American Express (AXP), which climbed 4.8% and ranked among the top performers in the blue chip category. Chevron (CLC) was among the most depressing stocks in the oil industry, closing down 4.8% on heavy volume Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed down 5.8% in heavy volume and is now back below its buy zone and 50-day moving average. The relative strength line still holds, however, an encouraging sign. Oil stocks fell this week after President Biden took a swipe at Big Oil, criticizing the companies for raising the price of gas and failing to increase capital spending. “Exxon has made more money than God this year,” he told reporters. Other oil stocks fell even further. Diamondback Energy (CROC), Matador Resources (MTDR) and earth stone energy (IT IS), all leaders among oil stocks, plunged more than 8%. These Heads of sector are good examples of when to pay attention to MarketSmith graphics. FANG has reached the 8% sell rule. MTDR appears to have failed its 50-day moving average test, while ESTE remains above its buy range after losing a quarter of its value after hitting a high of 22.25 on June 7th. Crude oil prices fell 6% today to $110 a barrel. Stock market mixed on company news The big Nasdaq driver was a biotechnology company seagen (NMS), on rumors of takeover by Merck (M.K.R.). Shares of Seagen soared 12.6% on strong volume, while shares of Merck closed down 0.3%. World wrestling entertainment (WWE) fell 3.6% as CEO Vince McMahon stood aside amid an investigation into a silent payment for an alleged affair. Modern (mrna) gained 5.7% and Pfizer (DFP) slipped 2% amid an FDA decision on the Covid vaccine. The FDA has cleared Moderna and Pfizer’s Covid-19 injections for children as young as 6 months old. This decision means that almost everyone in the United States is now eligible for vaccination. He made the decision after his committee of independent vaccine experts voted unanimously to recommend the vaccines on Wednesday. The Biden administration expects vaccinations to begin as early as Tuesday. However, that is contingent on a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee drafting guidelines on Saturday delivery. Among the S&P 500 sectors, the ETF Energy Select SPDR (XLE) was by far the biggest loser, dropping 5.5%. Consumer discretionary, technology and communication services are among the best performing sectors. What to do as the bear market intensifies; 5 key actions

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investors.com/market-trend/stock-market-today/stock-market-closes-higher-but-dow-jones-inches-down-exxon-and-chevron-lead-oil-stocks-lower/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos