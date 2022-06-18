Canceled flight ? Pete Buttigieg tells airlines to step up their gameExBulletin







. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Win McNamee/Getty Images If you’re one of the travelers whose flights have been delayed or canceled in recent weeks, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg knows your pain, as his own flight scheduled for Friday was canceled. He received an alert on his phone on Friday morning about the theft, after he met virtually with the nation’s airline CEOs about their chronic operational issues on Thursday night. “I thought it looked pretty on the nose,” Buttigieg told NPR. “It illustrates what is on the minds of millions of passengers right now.” Buttigieg’s was one of about 1,400 US flights that were canceled on Friday, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware. This is on top of more than 1,700 canceled flights on Thursday. Airlines have struggled to meet a huge surge in demand for air travel this summer. Staff shortages, particularly among pilots, have left many airlines with little leeway when problems arise, especially bad weather. But when meeting with the airline’s CEO, Buttigieg says he told them they needed to “first make sure their schedules reflect the realities of some of the staffing issues they’ve been having.” . “These airlines have had a lot of public support to try to keep the system resilient,” Buttigieg told NPR, referring to the $54 billion in pandemic relief. “And now we’re relying on them to make sure their operations are reliable, and especially that if there’s a disruption or a delay…they call somebody and ask that customer service to help them out. “ Buttigieg said he pressed airline executives to detail the kinds of measures they were taking to ensure operations ran smoothly ahead of the busy July 4 holiday. “I have received many assurances of the actions they are taking, and I know this is taken very seriously in terms of any action airlines can take,” Buttigieg said. “On the other hand, I’m in a car at the moment instead of on a plane, as we weren’t able to catch a flight as planned, so these disruptions continue to be a concern.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/06/17/1106026898/cancelled-flights-pete-buttigieg-tells-airlines-step-up-game The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos