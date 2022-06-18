Connect with us

Weekend Reads: Your Guide to Bear Markets for Stocks, Crypto and, Soon, Housing

The S&P 500 index has plunged 23.6% since its closing high on January 4 to June 16. The damage was extensive on June 16, with 97% of benchmark stocks down, with more than a third down at least 5%.

A bear market is not fun to wait for, but the US stock market DJIA,
-0.13%
has always recovered from this type of decline. Based on a record then closed on February 19, 2020, the S&P SPX,
+0.22%
crashed 34% through March 23, 2020, but on August 18, 2020 new records were set as investor fears were eased by monetary and fiscal stimulus to combat COVID-19 . This time around, investors may have to wait longer due to uncertainty over whether the Federal Reserve’s measures to fight inflation will lead to a recession.

Mark Hulbert looks back at the history of bear markets back to 1990, and one of his conclusions might surprise you.

More from Hulbert in this bear market:

Tips for navigating the bear market

MarketWatch photo illustration/iStockphoto

Michael Sincere interviews an investor with 70 years of experience who shares four strategies he’s used to weather bear markets.

Isabel Wang shares advice from two strategists on what investors should do during a bear market.

Lawrence McMillan warns options traders not to be fooled by bear market rallies.

Michael Brush explains seven reasons why the beleaguered biotech sector is now a buy.

For investors worried about their retirement accounts, Brett Arends shares lessons learned through a myriad of financial crises over the past 25 years.

A cooling housing market

Mortgage interest rates have nearly doubled this year. Quentin Fottrell explains the effects on homebuyers and talks to industry insiders about how the housing market is likely to change.

Aarthi Swaminathan is digging into areas of Utah that have exploded as new residents flee more expensive real estate markets. Here’s what those markets look like now.

More housing coverage:

Crypto Bears

set of facts

This chart shows this year’s declines for bitcoin BTCUSD,
-0.92%,
Ethereum ETHE,
-1.12%
and Coinbase COIN,
+0.33%,
the crypto exchange which announced this week that it would cut 18% of its workforce.

One of the brutal side effects of falling cryptocurrency prices was the action of Celsius Networks, a cryptocurrency lender, to stop withdrawals from account holders who had made cash deposits. Here is an overview of related issues that are spreading in the crypto industry.

Frances Yue delves into the metrics of the virtual currency crisis in this week’s edition of her Distributed Ledger column.

More bitcoin slide fallout coverage:

Inflation and the Federal Reserve

On June 15, the Federal Reserve raised the target range for the federal funds rate from 0.75% to a target range of 1.5% to 1.75%, as part of an effort to calm inflation . This is the largest increase in the federal funds rate in three decades.

Greg Robb shares four takeaways from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powells’ press conference following the central banks’ policy announcement.

Rex Nutting thinks the Fed’s analysis of the economy is incorrect and the economy is already slowing.

Andrew Keshner shares three financial moves that can help you during a period of rising interest rates.

Related coverage:

Inflation and retirement

Should high inflation change your retirement plans? Here may be some numbers to run now.

More pension and provident coverage:

  • Regardless of income bracket, LGBTQ investors are less confident about retirement than their non-LGBTQ peers

  • 8 Money Lessons for the Class of 2022

Pride, politics and money

MarketWatch photo illustration/iStockphoto

An easy way for businesses to celebrate their virtues is to participate in Pride Month. But some of the same self-congratulatory companies have been slippery helping fund the campaigns of politicians who have backed anti-LGBTQ legislation, as Ciara Linnane reports.

Another problem in a world of supply shortages

Cargo thieves charged during the pandemic. Here are the items they like to steal the most, as Claudia Assis explains.

The great resignation may be over

MarketWatch photo illustration/iStockphoto

The market for labor sellers could be at an end for American technology companies, as investment funds dry up, reports Jon Swartz.

