Shares were mixed on Friday. The stock market will be closed on Monday

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks ended another bumpy day, mostly up on Wall Street, but still suffered their biggest weekly losses since March 2020, when markets went into freefall at the start of the coronavirus shutdowns. .
The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds in 401(k) accounts, edged up 0.2% on Friday. It still lost 5.8% on the week, its tenth weekly loss in the last 11 months. The Dow Jones fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq added 1.4%. Markets around the world have shuddered as investors adjust to the bitter medicine of higher interest rates that central banks are increasingly doling out to fight inflation.
Inflation fear weighs on equities
Markets around the world have shuddered as investors adjust to the bitter medicine of higher interest rates that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are increasingly doling out. Higher rates can lower inflation, but they also risk a recession by slowing the economy and lowering stock prices. , cryptocurrencies and almost all investments.
Any lack of clarity or confidence in the Federal Reserve is going to create a lot of volatility in the market, said Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors.
The S&P 500 remains in a bear market after falling more than 20% below its record high earlier this week. It is now around 23% below its all-time high set in January and is back to where it was at the end of 2020.
HIKING RALLY RATE:Stocks rallied after Powell said big rate hikes would be less common
MARKET MOVEMENTS:Here are the stocks to buy when the market goes down and inflation goes up
Fed interest rate hike
Investors’ primary concern is whether aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world will temper record inflation without pushing the United States and other economies into recession.
The Fed on Wednesday raised its main short-term interest rate to three times the usual amount for its biggest increase since 1994. It may be eyeing another mega-hike at its next meeting in July, but the Fed Chairman , Jerome Powell, said increases of three-quarters of a percentage point would not be common.
The Fed has also just started allowing some of the trillions of dollars of bonds it bought during the pandemic to come off its balance sheet. This should put upward pressure on long-term interest rates and is another way central banks are drawing sustained support under markets to support the economy at the start of the pandemic.
HIKING PRICES:Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.75% to fight inflation
THIS WEEK IN THE MARKETS:Rising interest rates, bear market, crypto crash and many more happened this week. That’s what it means.
The Fed’s moves come as some discouraging signals have emerged on the economy, such as weakening sales at US retailers, even as the job market remains strong. This has raised concerns that the Fed’s actions may be too aggressive.
Powell will testify before Congress next week on monetary policy, and what he says is sure to guide the discussion. The testimony is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, which could mean steeper swings for Wall Street.
In the six days since a groundbreaking report showed US inflation picking up, and not as investors had hoped, the S&P 500 has had three days when it fell by at least minus 2.9%. This has happened only five other times in total over the past year.
For Friday at least, trading was quiet as Treasury yields eased further from their highest levels in more than a decade and some jitters on Wall Street subsided.
The 10-year Treasury yield fell back to 3.23% from 3.30% on Thursday night and after peaking near 3.50% earlier in the week.
Higher yields have hit all kinds of investments this year, but the hardest pain has hit cryptocurrencies, high-growth tech stocks and others that flew the highest in the easier early days of trading. ultra-low rate.
What stocks are doing well?
Tech stocks’ gains on Friday helped the Nasdaq lead the market. Microsoft climbed 2% and Amazon 2.6%.
Other stocks were particularly hard hit on Thursday by fears of a possible recession and crippling consumer inflation also rebounded. Norwegian Cruise Line rose 9.4% and American Airlines Group gained 6.8%. Both are still down more than 10% for the week, however.
Smaller company stocks, which tend to move more in line with expectations about the strength of the US economy, also fared better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 Small Stock Index was up 1.3%, but it was also much lower for the week than the broader market.
US markets will be closed on Monday for the June 16 holiday.
