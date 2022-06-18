The stagflation fears that turned stock markets into worrying red The Irish Times

Image of the week: Bear market

After a succession of poundings, the Wall Streets S&P 500 index finally entered a bear market on Monday, meaning stocks fell to a point more than 20% below a recent high, which in this case was back in January. While stocks can sometimes go wild when things are bad in the real economy, the reverse is much more rarely the case: those repeated seas of red stock symbols on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange are no sign that something good is happening or will happen. According to New York-based investment research firm CFRA, nine of the 12 U.S. bear markets since 1948 have been accompanied by recessions. And while Europe may not be home to as many precipitously priced mega-cap tech stocks falling precipitously, the picture isn’t exactly any better on this side of the Atlantic. The cause is the same fear that higher interest rates, introduced to fight soaring inflation, will cause economic stagnation, otherwise known as the plague of stagflation.

In numbers: Right to disconnect

20

Percentage of Irish people who are unaware of their right to disconnect from work under a code of practice introduced by Tnaiste Leo Varadkar last year, according to a survey by consultancy HR Buddy.

37

Percentage of employees who said their workplace does not have a right to the logout policy. Another 31 percent were unsure whether they did or not.

9

Percentage of workers who said their mental health and well-being had never been affected by their work. Who are they, what is their secret and what do they do for a living?

Getting to Know: Jzsef Vradi

Jzsef Vradi is Managing Director of Wizz Air (or W!zz Air) and for some time co-founded the Budapest-based low-cost airline in 2003. But during all this time, is it possible that a rule of thumb never tired air force could have escaped the Hungarian? Vradi did not endear himself to pilot unions when he told employees at a recent internal meeting that the airline needed to reduce the fatigue rate in order to stabilize its rosters and alleviate problems caused by staff shortages. We’re all tired, but sometimes it’s necessary to go the extra mile, he said, again going the extra mile that isn’t generally considered best practice in takeoffs and landings. It was like handing the car keys to a drunk driver, according to the European Cockpit Association. Wizz Air said Vradis’ remark was not aimed at the actual air crew and that other personnel attended the meeting he made it at. The aviation workforce crisis continues.

The list: News, what news?

The proportion of people who say they sometimes or often avoid the news has increased in Ireland and around the world, an international report from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism said this week. But why?

1. Too much Covid: Some 43% said they were put off by the repetitiveness of the news, especially too much politics and Covid-19.

2. Self-care: News having a negative effect on their mood was a reason cited by 36%, while 29% said they were exhausted by the amount of news. Reliable.

3. Trust issues: The perceived unreliability or bias of news brands was a reason cited by 29% of people who avoid news.

4. And something else: About 17% of respondents said that consuming the news leads to arguments they would rather avoid.

5. Helplessness: And finally, 16% said they couldn’t do anything with the information provided by the news anyway. Fair enough?