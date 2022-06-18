TSX posts biggest weekly drop in two years as energy slides





A sign displaying information about Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) stocks is seen in Toronto June 23, 2014. Canada’s main stock market index was little changed on Monday as weakness in financial and energy stocks offset gains in the sector materials. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA – Tags: BUSINESS)/File photo Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The TSX ends down 73.58 points, or 0.4%, at 18,930.48

Posts its lowest closing level since March 2021

For the week, the TSX falls 6.6%

The energy sector fell by 5.7%; oil settles 6.8% lower TORONTO, June 17 (Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday to close its worst week in more than two years as the energy sector continued its recent losing streak and reversed gains in technology and consumer discretionary stocks . The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index (.GSPTSE) ended down 73.58 points, or 0.4%, at 18,930.48, its lowest closing level since March 2021. For the week, the TSX was down 6.6%, its biggest weekly decline since March 2020. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register U.S. stocks were also volatile this week as investors grappled with a likely recession on the heels of rate hikes by several global central banks, including a three-quarters of a percentage point move by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, seeking to control rising inflation. Read more “All this recession talk has really worried investors,” said Elvis Picardo, portfolio manager at Luft Financial, iA Private Wealth. “And on top of that, we saw a slight pullback in oil prices… Energy stocks were going up so high that I think there was huge profit taking.” The energy group in the Toronto market fell 5.7%, its seventh straight day of decline, as oil prices fell to a four-week low. U.S. crude oil futures fell 6.8% on fears that a global economic slowdown could reduce demand for energy. Read more The materials group, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, was also a drag, losing 0.9% on falling gold and copper prices. In contrast, the technology sector gained 2.2%, with Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) leading the gains with a rise of 7.1%. Consumer discretionary rose 1.7%, while industrials ended up 1%. Separately, Canada’s antitrust regulator has said the merger of Rogers Communications (RCIb.TO) and Shaw Communications (SJRb.TO) should not proceed, arguing that the deal poses a threat to competition. in Canada. Read more Shares of both companies ended higher. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/stocks/tsx-futures-bounce-back-oil-prices-firm-2022-06-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos