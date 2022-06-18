Connect with us

Business

Gas prices, Biden, stock market, more | Columns

Published

37 seconds ago

on

By

 


A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:

On an article about a Republican gubernatorial candidate accused by the FBI of participating in the Capitol riot:

Pure evil actions of the Democrats. Afraid to hear the real Carolyn T.

That should get him some votes Steven T.

Lock him up! Dave H.

On a story about gasoline prices going over $5 a gallon in the United States:

Evaluation of prices at work. Are any stations closed due to shortages? Did you have any problems finding fuel? America’s energy companies are making more profit than at any time in history Robert N.

Biden lovers must be so proud of his accomplishments Lisa D.

How do you like your president now? To those who voted for him Abigail S.

Are there any supporters of President Biden who want to defend this? Chuck W

It’s $5.09 here Virginia G.

You have all the oil you need in Alaska, just saying Steve N.

This is a manufactured crisis created by the oil industry to maximize profits Bill S.

On the story of a McDowell County woman convicted in the hit-and-run death of a 2-year-old child:

The maximum penalty and fine allowed by law is ridiculous. 1-5 and a child died. The justice system needs a major overhaul Juanita B.

She received a helping hand. Wow. Kudos to McDowell County Kristie D.

On a story about Wall Street stocks falling into bearish territory:

Our country is being destroyed by our current rulers. They want us to be impoverished and dependent on the government for handouts. Elections Have Consequences Pat S.

Savage. I continue to see record profits everywhere I look at Brandon D.

Let it crash because when it crashes the only place it can go is up and the elect can finally realize that 5 bucks for gas and the value of the dollar is close to zero is a major problem in this country Steve N.

In an op-ed on the upcoming public hearing in Princeton to receive comments on Appalachian Powers’ proposed rate increase:

I wish another company would come here and give us another option than getting robbed by them every month. Were already on the brink of another Great Depression. So what does the AEP think? Yesssss let’s raise the prices again Kayla H.

People have to come to this meeting and oppose it. This is the purpose of meeting Rachel C.

It’s crazy. Raise everything so people can’t afford to live and you know what will also increase crime Robin H.

On a story of President Joe Biden telling oil refiners to produce more gas and less profit:

His whole platform was to stop making fossil fuels and now he is threatening companies to produce it. I can’t have both ways, which one is it? Roger B

These companies use their capital where the government is not hostile to them, not where it is Jeff B.

Oh, so now he blames the oil companies. Guess the Republicans will be next on his list Delma H.

About an article about the West Virginia Worker’s Money Program welcoming new residents:

Heaven forbid people who already live here and need a job with enough weekly hours to handle standard living expenses, I don’t know, eventually be able to get what they need, huh ? Juanita B.

It is ridiculous to give $20,000 to these people when this money could be given to seniors. They have been forgotten. This state has forgotten the elderly Kat L.

Everyone complains, it’s to help increase the population. Paying more to those already there wouldn’t do that. Population growth is a good thing Ashton S.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.bdtonline.com/opinion/columns/gas-prices-biden-stock-market-more/article_d01ef62a-ec06-11ec-a316-af4b2eb5f9e3.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: