VitNamstock market rebounds, more gains expected: VinaCapital

VIETNAM, June 18



The Vit Nam stock market is always cheap. Photo courtesy of tuoitrethudo.com.vn

HCM CITY Vit Nams stock market is still cheap at 11.5 times forward PER and expects EPS growth of over 20% this year, compared to an average PER of 16.2 for its emerging market peers of ASEAN.

All of this sets the stage for further gains in the VN index as 2022 progresses and we are seeing signs that foreign and Vietnamese investors are on board, said Michael Kokalari, chief economist at VinaCapital.

Renewed efforts by governments to tighten regulatory oversight of stock and bond markets initially fueled a sell-off in April and the first half of May.

However, on May 20, several management changes were announced at the State Securities Commission and the HCM Stock Exchange, prompting investors to look beyond the recent anti-corruption campaign.

There were concerns that the State Bank of Vietnam could restrict the flow of credit to the property market, following recent directives on this issue.

This was another Vit Nam-specific factor that had weighed on the stock market.

But it has now emerged that the SBV’s guidelines urging banks to be cautious in their home lending, which were issued in conjunction with other government regulatory crackdowns, were similar to guidelines it had regularly issued over the course of the year. of recent years.

Furthermore, last week a senior official said that the SBV was not aiming to reduce the flow of credit to the real estate sector, but was monitoring the situation closely.

Finally, corporate bond issuance by property companies plunged in April, but growth in lending to the sector likely outpaced overall credit growth, and pre-sales by developers would have been strong, limiting their need for financing. ‘To borrow money.

Vit Nam’s benchmark VN index has rebounded 12% since hitting a low on May 16, helped by a slight thaw in recent bearish sentiment in global equity markets in recent weeks and positive developments in Vit Nam.

Specifically, the expectation that the Fed may pause rate hikes has boosted global stock markets, while the easing of COVID restrictions in China has improved sentiment toward the Vit Nam stock market, and some of the country-specific concerns. Vit Nam which weighed heavily on the NAV in May. have softened.

Vit Nam’s economic recovery continued to gain momentum in May.

Even as the market crashed, foreign investors bought more than $150 million worth of stocks in May (including about $125 million in foreign inflows into ETFs) after selling about $290 million shares in the first quarter.

Trading volumes fell more than 33% month-on-month in May, meaning Vietnamese retail investors did not panic to sell.

We believe the confidence shown by local and foreign investors stems in part from Vit Nam’s 33% year-on-year uptick in Q1 earnings growth, which should also help drive further gains for the index. VN later this year. , although the next 2-3 months are likely to be quite volatile.

Positive developments driving the market

According to VinaCapital, four developments are currently supporting local investor sentiments: the perception that the recent wave of margin selling is over, the announcement of a 2% interest rate subsidy by the government to support SMEs and other businesses, continued positive developments in the economy, including a record year-over-year increase in retail sales in May, and the growing perception that current world events will benefit the economy of Vit Name.

Kokalari said: The post-COVID economic recovery will be much stronger than most analysts previously expected, driven by a resurgence in domestic consumption and foreign tourist arrivals.

We are still forecasting GDP growth of 6.5% this year, but we are seeing an increase in that forecast and are aware of some forecasts of up to 9%.

In short, the jump in retail sales accelerated significantly as 2022 progressed and manufacturing output rose 9% year-over-year in the first five months of this year, which is a good performance. better than expected.

Vit Nam’s PMI rose from 51.7 in April to 54.7 in May, the strongest one-month acceleration in more than a year, driven by an acceleration in new orders.

We estimate that open equity margin levels have fallen by around 30%, which has erased the most aggressive source of selling pressure in May, paving the way for a further rally in the market.

We expect earnings growth of more than 20% for the Vit Nam stock market this year, even though we expect corporate earnings in our funds to grow more than 35%, which is why these stocks are trading at a even lower P/E valuation. multiple than the whole market. VNS