Some big investors called the Fed-led market chaos. This is where they hide

Some of Wall Street’s biggest investors saw it coming. It’s turning into a week of vindication for a handful of notable investors, from Stanley Druckenmiller to David Einhorn and Paul Tudor Jones, who have long warned of the Federal Reserve’s inability to stage a soft landing. The S&P 500 fell in the bear market this week on fears the central bank will hike rates aggressively to rein in inflation at the risk of triggering an economic recession. “The Fed is bluffing,” Einhorn said last week ahead of the Fed’s 75 basis point rate hike decision. “Inflation isn’t going away that fast. The Fed doesn’t really have the tools to stop inflation.” Stocks have fallen this week, with the S&P 500 on track to post its worst weekly loss since January, a sign the market thinks the Fed will continue to struggle to get inflation under control. Druckenmiller reminded investors last week that the Fed had never been able to get inflation under control without a recession when the consumer price index was above 5%. The gauge rose 8.6% in May, the highest level since 1981. “The odds of being a soft landing are pretty low…there’s so much wood to cut. And there’s been such a bubble of assets,” Druckenmiller said. . “If you predict a soft landing, you’re going against decades of history.” Longtime investor Leon Cooperman was equally skeptical, seeing a recession hit next year and a 40% drop for the S&P 500 from its January high. Evidence is mounting that the United States is nearing a recession, as the Fed battles inflation at 41-year highs. May housing data showed a 14.4% monthly slowdown in housing starts, while a Fed manufacturing reading showed continued contraction in the Philadelphia area. Meanwhile, consumer confidence sat at historic lows and retail spending fell rapidly last month. A widely followed Fed gauge, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow tracker, indicates the economy could be heading for a second straight quarter of negative growth, meeting an empirical definition of a recession. The indicator points to a 0% gain for the second quarter. Where to hide? Some of these top investors recently revealed what they were doing to hide this tumultuous time. Druckenmiller, who thinks this bear market “has ways to work,” said he was simply sitting on the sidelines. He also doesn’t run the market aggressively, as bear markets are known to have big bounces. “My anticipation is that I’ll get back to shorting the stock at some point if the market allows me to, otherwise hopefully I’ll just avoid a downside,” Druckenmiller said. Cooperman said he was a seller on strength, not a buyer on weakness. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t buying opportunities for him. He revealed that he loves the energy sector, and his top picks in the sector include Canadian oil and gas producers Tourmaline Oil and Paramount Resources. Meanwhile, Einhorn recently made the case for gold in the long term, saying bullion could become the ultimate financial insurance for investors. “When countries don’t trust each other on bonds and currencies, gold becomes the ultimate reserve asset. Gold is a percentage of total reserves that remains incredibly low,” Einhorn said. “The question is, is there enough gold to support foreign exchange reserves? The answer is that the price of gold goes higher, perhaps much higher.” Tudor Jones recently warned that the environment for investors is worse than ever as the Fed raises interest rates as financial conditions have already become increasingly tight. He said investors should prioritize preserving capital in such a difficult environment for “virtually anything”. “I think we’re in one of those really tough times where just capital preservation is, I think, the most important thing we can strive for,” Jones said. “I don’t know if this will be one of those times when you’re actually trying to make money.”