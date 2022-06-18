Dow wraps up another losing week as recession bets rise By Investing.com







By Yasin Ebrahim Investing.com — The Dow slid to a third straight weekly decline on Friday, after another wild week for stocks as investors weighed the growing risk of a recession after the Federal Reserve announced its biggest increase ever. rate since 1994 earlier this week. The fell 0.1%, or 42 points, rose 1.4% and rose 0.21%, but ended the week with its biggest weekly loss since 2020. Tech, which is down nearly 30% year-to-date, rebounded from a rout a day earlier as bearish buyers were pulled back into growth stocks after Treasury yields fell for a third consecutive day. Apple (NASDAQ:) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:), up more than 1% each, led big tech gains. Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:), meanwhile, trimmed some business losses down 1% after the software market slashed its growth outlook, citing a tougher macro backdrop, including the impact of war in Ukraine. -Russia. The stock should remain under pressure until investors can be reassured that the expected declines in F3Q’s digital new media net ARR and operating margin are transitory, and EPS growth can return to faster-than-revenue growth, Oppenheimer said in a note. Consumer discretionary, which came under increasing pressure on fears that a weaker economy would weigh on the consumer, also racked up gains as investors piled into battered travel and leisure names. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:), Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:), Booking (NASDAQ:) and Expedia (NASDAQ:) were among the biggest gainers. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday reiterated the Fed’s commitment to fighting inflation and spoke of consumer strength even as a stock market crash weighed on household incomes. Recent indicators suggest private fixed investment may be moderating, but consumer spending remains strong, Powell said. The latest economic data, however, continued to signal mounting inflationary pressures. Industrial production fell short of economists’ expectations in May, but rising utilization rates caught economists’ attention. Higher utilization rates correlate with higher inflation and CU is not far from the highs reached in the last cycle, Jefferies said in a note. Energy, meanwhile, fell more than 7% after oil prices fell on fears of weaker demand as recessionary jitters mount. Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:), Devon Energy (NYSE:) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:) were the largest declines in the energy sector. In other news, Seagen (NASDAQ:) jumped 12% on reports that the company has been in talks with Merck for some time regarding a potential sale. Wall Street’s rebound has sparked debate over whether this marks a relief rally that will prove short-lived or the ingredients for a prolonged move higher. Some on Wall Street have suggested that the market is about to find a bottom. There’s likely more to be done in terms of short-term market challenge, but many of the metrics we’re tracking are approaching levels associated with previous lows, Janney Montgomery Scott said.

