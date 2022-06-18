Australian stock market falls to lowest level in 19 months





The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) fell to its lowest level since November 2020 as international markets fell on heightened concerns about the global economy. From noon on June 17, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index fell 2.23% to 6,452.9, while All Ordinary fell 2.12% to 6,641.7. “The current backdrop for equities is about as bad as it gets,” City Index analyst Tony Sycamore wrote in his morning note. “Central bank determination to curb the spiral of inflation at the expense of growth likely guarantees a recession in the first half of 2023.” Stock market performance in the week beginning June 13 was even worse than the previous week, which headlined as the ASX’s worst week since October 2020. A man looks at the electronic display of shares at the Australian Stock Exchange on March 13, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images) The ASX200 fell 11.1% in June and 15.6% from its all-time high in August 2021. It’s worth noting that nearly every industry was down on June 17, with the tech sector falling the most by 4.3%. The BHP share priceAustralia’s largest company, fell 2.98% to $42.59 (US$29.83), while the price of its rival Rio Tinto slipped 3.87% to $107.90. Commonwealth Bank of Australia saw its share price fall 2.8% to $87.72, a 14-month low, and other major banks also fell 1.5-3%. Block, which owns Afterpay, fell 7.2%, while accounting software company Xero and retailer Harvey Norman fell to two-year lows of $73.40 and $3.59, respectively. Meanwhile, other popular names such as Woolworths, Goodman Group, Dexus, Seek, Breville and JB Hi-Fi plunged to 52-week lows. A small number of performing stocks on the Australian stock market on June 17 belonged to gold miners, with Evolution and Northern Star’s share prices rising 4.4% and 3.4%, respectively. Nonetheless, junior miner Dacian Gold’s share price fell a third to 11 cents after it announced that surface mining at its Mt Morgans gold mine in Western Australia was suspended due to cost pressure. Follow Alfred Bui is an Australian journalist based in Melbourne and focuses on local and business news. He is a former small business owner and holds two master’s degrees in business law and business law. Contact him at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theepochtimes.com/australian-stock-market-drops-to-19-month-low_4539748.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos