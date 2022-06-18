What’s open and closed on Juneteenth : NPR







. Dylan Buell/Getty Images for VIBE

Dylan Buell/Getty Images for VIBE Juneteenth, the country’s second Independence Day, honors the end of slavery in the United States and came nearly three years after the Emancipation Proclamation. President Joe Biden signed a bill last year that officially recognizes June 19 as a federal holiday. The federal holiday commemorates the day more than a quarter of a million enslaved black people learned of their freedom after Major General Gordon Granger and about 2,000 Union soldiers arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas June 19, 1865. Juneteenth is the first federal holiday established since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983. Juneteenth falls on Sunday June 19, but will be observed in many places on Monday June 20 this year. Here is an overview of what will be closed in respect of June 19: All non-essential federal government buildings and offices will be closed on Monday. Many public and private schools will also be closed, but be sure to check your local school calendar. US stock markets will be firm Monday, including New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. USPS will be closed on June 20. Most large restaurants as well as retail stores, chains and grocery stores will remain open. Companies such as Target, best buy and Nike have made Juneteenth a public holiday.

