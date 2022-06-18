Business
Rising rates, big losses but so far few signs of market panic
At the opening bell on Thursday, an unusually large wave of selling hit the New York Stock Exchange, with thousands of shares sliding in tandem. The market was already suffering billions of dollars in losses and yet few on Wall Street panicked.
“Despite some of the volatility and movement, it’s actually very quiet,” said Todd Sandoz, co-head of Barclays equity sales and trading. “You can feel it going through the trading room. It’s quiet.”
Even as the S&P 500 entered bearish territory and more than 3,500 U.S. stocks fell to new 52-week lows last week, volatility indicators failed to signal the kinds of market distress seen during violent past episodes such as the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the Chinese economic slowdown in 2015 or the downgrade of US debt in 2011.
Instead, investors seem to be adjusting fairly calmly to a new world order in which central banks act aggressively to rein in high inflation rates, with an uncertain impact on economic growth.
The Federal Reserve, Swiss National Bank and Bank of England all raised interest rates last week, with the Fed announcing its biggest hike in nearly 30 years. Higher rates reduce the relative value of stocks that promise longer-term profits, encouraging a sell-off that many investors and traders expect to see continue.
The S&P 500 has fallen 23% so far this year, while the Nasdaq Composite, which is dominated by fast-growing tech companies that are particularly exposed to higher interest rates, is down more than 30%. %.
Still, Jurrien Timmer, head of global macro strategy at Fidelity, said: “We are still not at a point where the market could be considered cheap.”
“Any kind of rally this year is a bit of a hard sell,” added Peter Giacchi, who leads Citadel Securities’ floor trading team at the New York Stock Exchange. “That doesn’t mean that if the Fed . . . keep inflation in check until the market stabilizes, but to predict a strong recovery by the end of the year, you really have to be a bull.
Despite the punitive dips, the selloff did not cause the kinds of forced liquidations and margin calls that can feed on themselves and cause broader market turbulence.
Relatively subdued readings from the Cboe’s Volatility Index, known as the Vix, captured traders’ attention throughout the month. On Friday, when the S&P 500 hit its lowest level since December 2020, the Vix shot up to 33.3. Although above its long-term average of 20, it has not reached the levels reached every two months this year.
“The Vix has been bugging me for a while,” said George Catrambone, Americas Head of Commerce at DWS. “Investors would feel better if you had that Vix moment of 40, 45, 50 where we know the sellers are running out, but it’s hard to have that moment until we know if inflation has reached peak or not.”
Investors pointed to the fact that hedge funds reduced their exposure to the markets due to somewhat subdued volatility. Goldman Sachs said this week that its hedge fund clients have reduced so-called gross leverage, which is their bets on rising and falling stocks, to nearly five years.
Traders say this means many funds were not forced to retreat quickly when the stock market fell, dampening the selloff that would otherwise be expected at any time.
Others noted that many funds, including large asset managers, have taken out market downside insurance. That insurance, in the form of put options on the S&P 500 index and exchange-traded funds such as State Street’s $334 billion SPY funds and Invesco’s $148 billion QQQ funds, has helped soften the blow of the market slump for fund managers.
Phil Camporeale, portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management, said the multi-asset fund he helps manage had bought S&P 500 put options for only the second time in the past decade to protect itself from the downturn. fall in stock markets.
“This is a break from previous periods of stress where we relied on fixed income markets to provide balance,” he said. Traditionally, bond prices have tended to rise when stocks fall, but this year has seen a simultaneous sell-off in equities and fixed-income securities.
Many investors have used the recent declines to enter into these stock sell contracts, taking advantage of the market decline. It also provided US stocks with some support as Wall Street options brokers unwind their own trading books.
Dealers who have written these put options typically hedge by selling shares short when the contract is first entered into – in an effort to avoid their own potential losses on a trade. When the put option is finally closed, the dealer will repurchase the shares against which he had bet. That’s why on Friday, the day more than $3 billion worth of options expired, huge volumes in the stock markets struggled to push the market decisively in one direction and volatility levels were little budged. .
Traders will be watching the volume and open interest gauges – which measure the number of open contracts held – on Friday and Monday to see how funds are repositioned after the gigantic stock option expires. So far, they say, fund managers haven’t rushed to buy new shorts to hedge against another stock market decline, though few traders say they have much conviction in the direction of the stock market. market from here.
“It seems that customers’ sense of urgency [to hedge] was pretty light,” Barclays’ Sandoz added.
