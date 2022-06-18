Investor behavior during market chaos – The Royal Gazette

US financial markets are collapsing when have we seen this before, and how many times have we seen it?

This is probably the first time if you are a young investor, for the rest of us it is deja vu again.

This is nothing new; the cause may be different; experts in investment, economics and politics may be different, but the debate over the causes of financial market volatility a few days ago during one of the currency shows has become just another routine of experts shouting between them and with their audience.

Nothing New: Newspaper Headlines Reporting the October 1987 Stock Market Crash

Whatever their intent, their posts became repetitive as my thoughts wondered about all those investors who had made huge gains (on paper) during the Covid investing period. We’ve seen the value of some stocks, such as Gamestop, soar to artificially high levels after becoming investor darlings on social media, an echo of patterns seen during the 2000 dot.com tech bubble. At the time, many new internet companies never made a profit. Their stocks became vehicles for speculation, until the venture capital’s cash ran out.

It’s a long-documented fact of investor behavior that when capital markets go up, ordinary people become genius investors, buying and redeeming securities because there’s no way things can go wrong. reverse.

The euphoria of feeling rich can be so great seeing such fabulous earnings on paper, or on your digital phone, that credit card purchases increase too! More on this behavior in a future article.

The same reasoning, but reversed, then applies to unrealized capital losses.

The more volatile the market, the more emotional distress occurs, until it becomes right.

So when market valuations continue to fall, unfortunately, investors succumb to this distress and cash in, only to see those same investments recover in value later. The investor then regrets having missed out and rushes into the market by paying higher prices.

This classic investor behavior, repeated over and over again, can decimate the long-term appreciation of retirement accounts, in particular.

Dalbars’ quantitative analysis of investor behavior has over 37 years of documentation. Your author, now retired, can correlate the same client-investor behavior during my years of professional practice.

Reality lesson: an increase in wealth on a screen isn’t real, real money, until it’s realized in one’s bank account.

Conversely, a loss is not an actual loss until the loss vehicle is sold.

Causes and returns of some major accidents

In October 1987, on what became known as Black Monday, US financial markets crashed more than 20% in one day.

Cause : an overvalued stock market, malfunctioning portfolio insurance-related computer models, and investor panic.

Recovery time: Within two days, fifty percent of the point drop was recovered and within two years, new market highs.

Internet Bubble 1999-2000

Cause : overvalued Internet stocks and euphoria about new Internet technology companies that never succeeded. A website, called Deathwatch, tracked their ultimate demise.

Recovery: started at the end of 2002.

2007-2008 subprime mortgage crisis, global financial crisis and recession

Cause : defaults of US financial institutions exposed to subprime mortgage securities, credit default swap markets, US housing bubble, easy credit and high default rates.

Recovery: the weather varied by country, but generally markets had recovered by the end of the following year. The recession, however, lasted much longer.

May 2010 flash crash

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its worst intraday point loss of 1,000 points or 7%, which occurred within minutes before recovering on the day.

Cause: High frequency traders and market manipulation with impersonation, overlaying and frontal execution, criminal charges followed.

coronavirus crisis 2020

Cause : market anxiety and global recession caused by Covid-19 lockdowns.

Recovery: months, as the U.S. government provided stimulus payments and relief programs to millions of individuals, families and businesses while the Federal Reserve cut interest rates to boost liquidity in markets.

The financial media, advisers, tipsters and optimists all come to the fore during these times, and what do we hear for advice?

Basically the same common sense that we were told about all the other stock market crashes! Don’t panic! Stay the course.

Wealthify, a UK financial advisory firm, puts it succinctly.

Will financial markets always recover? Since we cannot predict the future, we cannot really say that the markets will always rebound.

However, if you look at how the markets have behaved in the past, you will notice that they have always rallied at some point. That’s what the markets have their ups and downs, and as an investor it’s important to learn to live with them.

Watching the markets fall can be stressful, but if you react and sell your investments, you could potentially hurt your investment journey and miss out on some really good days.

If you want to iron out the difficulties while enjoying the good times, it may be worth keeping your investments for several years. The longer you stay invested, the more likely you are to make a profit.

People who invested in the FTSE 100 over a ten-year period between 1986 and 2019 had an 89% chance of making a positive return. This period includes Black Monday, the dotcom bubble and the 2008 global financial crisis.

Last takeaway

For the independent investor:

Invest wisely by researching everything,

Keep learning about investments

Refrain from the get-rich-quick hype

If there is no underlying asset for a security and you don’t understand it, avoid it.

For professionally managed investments:

They are qualified and experienced investment professionals

Review their track record

Let them do their job

On the positive side of recent events, interest rates on savings, forwards and certificates of deposit will be increased, reflecting the initiatives of the US Federal Reserve and central banks in other countries.

Martha Harris Myron is a Bermuda journalist and author of Bermuda First Financial Literacy Primer: The Dawn of New Beginnings A Back-2-Basics Financial Review to Dramatically Improve Your Lifestyle. All net proceeds from the writing go to registered charities in Bermuda.