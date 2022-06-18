On Friday, CNBC’s Jim Cramer warned investors that any upcoming market rebound will be temporary as the Federal Reserve increases pressure in its fight against inflation.

“Until we see a trend of higher unemployment, lower consumer spending and lower oil prices, just assume you have to sell stocks in any rally because the Fed going to make sure these rallies are temporary,” the “Mad Money” host said.

“Having said that, I think the economy has already weakened considerably here, so the pain might go away faster than expected,” he added.

As the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed on Friday, all major indices ended a volatile week of trading in the red, with the S&P recording its worst week since 2020.

“Whenever it looks like they’re done selling, they come right back in,” said Cramer, who on Thursday recommended investors hold off buying until the market stabilizes.

He also previewed next week’s earnings list. All earnings and income estimates are courtesy of FactSet.

Monday

The market is closed due to Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the Confederate States.

Tuesday: Lennar

Publication of the results for the second quarter of 2022 before the bell; conference call at 11 a.m. ET

Projected EPS: $3.95

Projected revenue: $8.12 billion

Cramer said he wouldn’t be surprised if analysts downgrade the construction company’s shares because home prices are so high.

Wednesday: KB Home. Korn ferry

Knowledge base home

Publication of second quarter 2022 results after closing; conference call at 5 p.m. ET

Projected EPS: $2.04

Projected revenue: $1.65 billion

Investors should consider buying shares of KB Home if Lennar shares don’t crash because they may be ready to bottom, Cramer said.

Korn ferry

Publication of fourth quarter 2022 results to be determined; conference call at 12 p.m. ET

Projected EPS: $1.55

Projected revenue: $680 million

The management consulting firm could provide some insight into the impact of Fed interest rate hikes on the workforce, Cramer said.

Thursday: Darden Restaurants, FedEx

Dard Restaurants

Publication of the results for the fourth quarter of 2022 before the bell; conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET

Projected EPS: $2.21

Projected revenue: $2.54 billion

Cramer said he expects disappointing results from parent company Olive Garden and Capital Grille due to food and labor inflation and cash-strapped consumers.

fedex

Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release at 4:15 p.m. ET; conference call at 5 p.m. ET

Projected EPS: $6.87

Projected revenue: $24.49 billion

While he doesn’t expect a good quarter from FedEx, Cramer said he’s still interested in his view on the state of e-commerce.

Friday: CarMax

Publication of the results for the first quarter of 2023 before the bell; conference call at 9 a.m. ET

Projected EPS: $1.55

Forecast revenue: $9.20 billion

CarMax will likely have a decent but mediocre set of numbers due to the car shortage, Cramer predicted.