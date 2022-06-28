Wall Street ends mixed after a day of hesitation

Wall Street capped a wobbly trading day with a mixed finish on Monday, giving back some of the markets gains after a rare winning week.

The Standard & Poors 500 index fell 0.3% after oscillating between small gains and losses throughout the day. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%. Stocks of small companies rose and more stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

Declines in technology, communications, retail and travel-related businesses weighed on the market. These losses dampened gains in energy and other sectors.

The uneven end to markets comes after stocks closed last week with solid gains and the S&P 500 posted its best day in two years on Friday. Stocks rallied last week as pressure from rising Treasury yields eased somewhat and investors speculated the Federal Reserve may not have to raise interest rates as aggressively as previously thought as it struggles to control inflation.

Treasury yields rose again on Monday. The rebound in stocks last week was widely seen as a reaction to a wave of selling that some market strategists said may have been overdone, leaving the market ripe for a rebound.

There’s quite a bit of noise as we approach the end of quarters, said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management.

So it really wasn’t surprising for us to see a rebound last week. On the other hand, Hainlin said, we would take that as not necessarily an indication that fundamentally things have improved.

The S&P 500 fell 11.63 points to 3,900.11. The Dow Jones lost 62.42 points to 31,438.26 and the Nasdaq slipped 83.07 points to 11,524.55.

Smaller company stocks held up against the general market decline. The Russell 2000 rose 6.01 points, or 0.3%, to 1,771.74.

European markets also ended mixed. Asian markets closed higher overnight.

Technology and communication stocks were among the biggest drags on the market. Microsoft fell 1% and Electronic Arts 3.5%.

Several large retailers and travel-related businesses also fell. Amazon and Carnival each fell 2.8%.

Those losses dampened gains elsewhere in the market, including energy stocks, which rose as the price of U.S. crude oil climbed 1.8%. Exxon Mobil rose 2.5%.

Robinhood Markets jumped 14% after a published report suggested cryptocurrency exchange FTX is considering buying the popular trading app company. In May, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in Robinhoodaccording to a filing with US regulators.

Robinhood has become famous for its easy-to-use trading app, which has brought a new generation of investors to the stock market, perhaps most famous with the meme frenzy that brought GameStop up early last year. . Crypto has become an important part of his business.

Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps fix mortgage rates, rose to 3.20% from 3.12% on Friday evening.

The market rally last week was a welcome relief amid a deep meltdown for Wall Street as investors worried about the trajectory of inflation and whether rising interest rates will temper the effects on businesses and consumers or push the economy into a recession.

The Federal Reserve and other central banks have aggressively raised interest rates in a sharp reversal after keeping rates ultra low during the COVID-19 pandemic that has helped support the economy. His a delicate balance for the Fed, which hopes to calm the economy, but not to the point of contracting it. However, higher interest rates also hurt prices for investors and caused much of the year.

Investors have welcomed recent reports showing weak consumer sentiment and economic growth, as it raises the possibility that the Fed will relax its plan for aggressive rate hikes as economic growth slows.

Wall Street will release a few additional reports this week that may provide greater insight into inflation, economic growth, and the Fed’s way forward.

On Tuesday, the Conference Board will publish its report on consumer confidence for the month of June. Spending and confidence held up well for most of the post-pandemic recovery, even when inflation rose. But record gasoline prices and stronger global pressure from inflation have eaten away at wallets and prompted many to change or cut spending.

One of the reasons for the tightening of inflation was Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. This drove up energy prices. US crude oil prices are up more than 40% for the year. Wheat and maize prices also jumped.

Speaking via video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Group of 7 leaders were finalizing an agreement to cap Russian oil prices, raise tariffs on Russian products and impose other new sanctions.

Russia may also have defaulted on its external debt for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917, further alienating the country from the global financial system.

Investors will get another update on U.S. economic growth on Wednesday when the Commerce Department releases a first-quarter gross domestic product report.