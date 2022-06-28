Bank of America comments on stress test results; Plans to raise quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share

Bank of America today commented on the results of the 2022 Federal Reserve Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) and announced plans to increase its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.22 per share starting in the third quarter of 2022.

Based on the results of the 2022 CCAR, the Bank of Americas stress capital buffer (SCB) will be approximately 100 basis points higher than the current level of 2.5% and will therefore add approximately 100 basis points to our minimum requirement CET1 of 9.5%. Once finalized, this new SCB will be effective from October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. As of March 31, 2022, Bank of America had $170 billion in CET1 regulatory capital and a CET1 ratio of 10.4%.

“Our responsible growth strategy over the past decade has placed us in a strong position to support our customers and serve our shareholders,” said Brian Moynihan, President and CEO of Bank of America. In October 2021, we renewed the company’s previously announced $25 billion common stock purchase program, with $17 billion remaining as of March 31, 2022, and today we are also announcing that we plan to increase the quarterly common stock dividend by 5% to $0.22 per share. . Bank of America Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick added that the results of the 2022 annual stress test once again confirm that Bank of America maintains a strong capital position to serve its clients and customers in the economic environment. current situation and that our continued risk discipline has prepared us well for a severe economic stress scenario.

The common stock dividend is subject to the approval of the company’s board of directors.

