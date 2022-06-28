Business
Bank of America comments on stress test results; Plans to raise quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share
Bank of America today commented on the results of the 2022 Federal Reserve Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) and announced plans to increase its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.22 per share starting in the third quarter of 2022.
Based on the results of the 2022 CCAR, the Bank of Americas stress capital buffer (SCB) will be approximately 100 basis points higher than the current level of 2.5% and will therefore add approximately 100 basis points to our minimum requirement CET1 of 9.5%. Once finalized, this new SCB will be effective from October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. As of March 31, 2022, Bank of America had $170 billion in CET1 regulatory capital and a CET1 ratio of 10.4%.
“Our responsible growth strategy over the past decade has placed us in a strong position to support our customers and serve our shareholders,” said Brian Moynihan, President and CEO of Bank of America. In October 2021, we renewed the company’s previously announced $25 billion common stock purchase program, with $17 billion remaining as of March 31, 2022, and today we are also announcing that we plan to increase the quarterly common stock dividend by 5% to $0.22 per share. . Bank of America Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick added that the results of the 2022 annual stress test once again confirm that Bank of America maintains a strong capital position to serve its clients and customers in the economic environment. current situation and that our continued risk discipline has prepared us well for a severe economic stress scenario.
The common stock dividend is subject to the approval of the company’s board of directors.
Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Bank of America’s current expectations, plans or forecasts based on currently available information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements often use words like expects, anticipates, believes, estimates, targets, intends, plans, predicts, aims and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as will, may, might, should, could and could. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Bank of America undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of circumstances or events occurring after the date on which the forward-looking statement has been made.
Forward-looking statements represent Bank of Americas’ current expectations, plans or forecasts regarding its results, revenues, expenses, dividends, efficiency ratio, measures of capital and future business and economic conditions more generally, and other future matters. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are often beyond the control of Bank of Americas. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and should consider all precautionary statements, uncertainties and risks discussed in Bank of Americas’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the current report of Bank of Americas on Form 8-K dated October 20, 2021, announcing the Bank of Americas common stock repurchase program, under item 1A. Risk Factors in the Bank of Americas Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in all other documents subsequently filed with the Bank of Americas Securities and Exchange Commission.
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations with a full range of banking, investment, asset management, and banking products and services. other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unparalleled convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumers and small businesses with approximately 4,100 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000ticket vending machines, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 54 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving businesses, governments, institutions and individuals worldwide. whole world. Bank of America provides industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves customers through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation Stock(NYSE: BAC)is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
For more information about Bank of America, including dividend announcements and other important information, sign up to receive email alerts.
Sources
2/ https://newsroom.bankofamerica.com/content/newsroom/press-releases/2022/06/bank-of-america-comments-on-stress-test-results–plans-to-increa.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaborat[email protected]
- Tennis fans erupt over Emma Raducanu outfit detail June 27, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures: what to do during a new stock market rally; Tesla Sales Up Next June 27, 2022
- Jokowi is on a mission to stop the war in Ukraine and avert the food crisis June 27, 2022
- The best actors to play Elvis on screen June 27, 2022
- DF Direct Weekly Talk PS5 Slim and Xenoblade 3 Switch June 27, 2022