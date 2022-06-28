Here’s how many billions the heirs of Italy’s second-richest man who died on Monday can inherit

Leonard Del Vecchio. EC/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom



Eyewear magnate Leonardo del Vecchio, whose company owns Ray-Ban, Sunglass Hut and many others, has died aged 87, with an estimated fortune of $25.5 billion and six children from three different relationships .

The death of Italy’s second richest man, Leonardo Del Vecchio, means his estimated $25.5 billion fortune will now be shared among his heirs. The 87-year-old eyewear mogul leaves behind his second wife, Nicoletta Zampillo, and six children from three different relationships, aged 18 to 65. All seven are now likely to become billionaires, inheriting the Luxembourg holding Del Vecchios. Delfin and his billions of dollars in assets.

One of Italy’s most famous entrepreneurs with a rags-to-riches success story, the factory apprentice turned eyewear magnate lived in Monaco and held his vast fortune, including property of Sunglass Hut, Ray-Ban and Oakley through the Luxembourg company Delfin. After a reorganization of the companies’ holding structure in 2014, he retained a direct 25% stake, with the remaining 75% split between his six children: Claudio (65), Marisa (63) and Paola (61). from his first marriage to Luciana Nervo, from whom he would have divorced in the 1990s; Leonardo Maria (27) from his marriage to Zampillo, whom he married in 1997, divorced in 2000 and remarried in 2010; and Luca (21) and Clemente (18) about his relationship with Sabina Grossi, a former Luxottica board member and former head of investor relations at the company.

The vast majority of Del Vecchios’ net worth, $22.2 billion, is tied to his 32% stake in publicly traded EssilorLuxottica, the world’s largest eyewear company, resulting from a merger between Del Vecchios Luxottica and French prescription lens giant Essilor in 2018.

Other most valuable assets are a nearly 10% stake in Italian insurer Generali, worth around $2.6 billion; just under 20% of the Italian bank Mediobanca; 27% of the French real estate investment company Covivio and about 2% of the Italian bank Unicredit. Del Vecchio also owned the $26 million, 203ft yacht Moneikos as well as nearly $80 million in other assets, including real estate in Monaco, France and Luxembourg, a Gulfstream G650 jet, a marina in northeast Italy and a 13% stake in the Luxembourg national airline Luxair. Forbes also estimates that Del Vecchio and Delfin owed approximately $3.1 billion in debt.

Delfins’ 2014 reorganization stipulated that Del Vecchios’ 25% stake would pass to his wife Zampillo after his death. Delfins’ articles of association stipulate that any financial decision must be approved by 88% of the shareholders, which requires the unanimity of Del Vecchio’s heirs. Forbes estimates that the 25% stake that Zampillo will inherit is worth about $6.4 billion (pre-tax) while the children’s six stakes are each worth about $3.2 billion (pre-tax). A Delfin representative confirmed the ownership structure.

The best known of the Del Vecchios children is his eldest son Claudio. Sent to the United States by his father in 1982 at the age of 25 (at the time he did not understand English), he led the American branch of Luxottica for 15 years. During that time, he helped orchestrate a public offering, acquired LensCrafters for $1.4 billion in 1995 ($2.7 billion today), and grew his sales in North America 26-fold. North to reach $2 billion. Forbes reported in 2001. But the co-CEO of Luxottica was frustrated as his success was often overlooked by his father and investors who rightly gave most of the credit to the former Del Vecchio. So when his dad complained about an American retailer he got under the LensCrafters deal, Claudio jumped at the chance to run his own business.

In 1998, Del Vecchio’s eldest child traded a barely $50 million stake in his stock in Luxottica for struggling retailer Casual Corner. After a decade of losses, Claudio turned things around: Casual Corner brought in $40 million on sales of $808 million in the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2001. “It was a challenge to prove that he could run a business on his own,” his father said at the time.

Later in 2001, Claudio bought iconic menswear company Brooks Brothers for $225 million ($372 million in today’s dollars). He sold Casual Corner four years later to focus on Brooks Brothers, which he ran until July 2020 when he filed for bankruptcy. . Shortly after, a company backed by licensing firm Authentic Brands and mall owner Simon Property bought bankrupt Brooks Brothers for $325 million.

In May 2021, clothing maker TAL Apparel, a minority investor in Brooks Brothers, sued the Del Vecchio family, accusing Claudio and his son Matteo (who had been an executive at Brooks Brothers) of bankrupting it instead of sell it to avoid paying TAL millions of dollars in expected proceeds from a sale. A person close to the Del Vecchio family Told Reuters at the time that they believed the allegations were false and expected the court to dismiss the case. TAL voluntarily dismissed the case in the Southern District of New York in August for lack of jurisdiction and filed a new lawsuit in the New York Supreme Court the following month, which is still pending. Matteo, who is now senior vice president of EssilorLuxottica North America, paid $5.5 million in January 2021 for a three-bedroom home in Manhattans Woolworth Building.

Leonardo’s second eldest son, Leonardo Maria, is also involved in the family business as head of Italian retail for Luxottica. The other children Paola, Marisa, Clemente and Luca have a much lower profile and are not known to be involved in any of Del Vecchios’ businesses.

It is likely that the Del Vecchios estate will pass to his heirs virtually tax-free. Luxembourg, where Delfin is based, does not tax inheritance if the deceased was not a resident of the country, while Monaco, where he resided until his death, does not levy inheritance tax on assets passed on to spouses or direct descendants. Five of Del Vecchio’s six children live in Italy, while Claudio lives in a nine-bedroom estate filled with a wine cellar, swimming pool and dog spa in Muttontown, Long Island, which has been on sale since early 2021, initially for $12.5 million and now for $11 million. Lawyers for Claudio Del Vecchio declined to comment.