McLaren Racing – McLaren Racing and NEOM announce strategic title partnership





McLaren Racing today announced a new strategic partnership with NEOM, a sustainable region in north-west Saudi Arabia being built, as the title partner of the McLaren Formula E team and the McLaren Extreme team. E from the 2022/2023 season. The McLaren Formula E Team and McLaren Extreme E Team will be renamed NEOM McLaren Formula E Team and NEOM McLaren Extreme E respectively, with the combined teams being known as NEOM McLaren Electric Racing. This represents a new era for McLaren in the teams’ effort into electric motorsport. The partnership represents the union of two organizations with similar technology and innovation goals. McLaren will become a founding partner of OXAGON’s innovative advanced and clean industries ecosystem. OXAGON, a coastal city within NEOM, will also host the OXAGON research and innovation campus, which will offer state-of-the-art facilities in its laboratories, offices and commercial spaces, and of which McLaren will become a first partner. Additionally, in its role as a technical partner of OXAGON’s advanced and clean manufacturing ecosystem, the McLarens Accelerator program will contribute to the development of circularity and Industry 4.0; the tailored program harnesses performance-driven data and translates it into partner culture and thinking. Accelerator uses its expertise and digital and analytical skills to help teams focus on the major elements impacting performance, and better anticipate and resolve them. Additionally, selected candidates from Saudi Arabia will have the opportunity to participate in a one-year internship with McLaren Racing under the NEOM Graduate Opportunities in Work (GrOW) programme. McLaren Racing will compete in the 2022/2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from season nine and the start of the Gen3 era in the pioneering all-electric racing series. The NEOM McLaren Formula E team will be formed through the acquisition of the Mercedes-EQ Formula E team. The Title Partner NEOM brand will be worn on all McLaren Formula E Team and McLaren MX Extreme E Team assets. Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said: We are delighted to welcome NEOM to the McLaren Racing family. It’s an amazing way to kick off our entry into Formula E and unify our electric racing series. We are delighted to introduce NEOM McLaren Electric Racing and to work with NEOM to nurture talent and drive innovation. Working with OXAGON’s innovative advanced and clean industries ecosystem will enable us to make meaningful contributions through our bespoke Accelerator program that exists to leverage performance-driven data and translate it into corporate culture and thinking. our partners. Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said: Our partnership with McLaren Racing complements NEOM’s commitment to delivering sustainable solutions and addressing some of society’s most pressing challenges. The partnership will allow us to share our collective resources and experience to produce exciting results, not only for our own organizations, but also for the broader automotive and sports industries. NEOM is an economic engine for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and will be a hub for innovative companies like McLaren Racing to conduct cross-industry research, incubate, collaborate and bring new technologies to the world. McLaren powered by Nissan Nissan will supply its EV powertrain technology for the entire Formula E Gen3 era Read more































