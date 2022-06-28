Business
Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex Loses 200, Nifty Below 15,800; Titan, Asian paints drop 2% each
The National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) has found Indiabulls Real Estate guilty of failing to pass on more than Rs 6.46 crore in input tax credits to homebuyers by proportionally reducing prices after the rollout of GST.
Bajaj Auto at AND NOW
- Promoters will not participate in the buyout
- Felt free market route will be easier to run
Indian rupee hits record high on rising global crude prices
The Indian rupee opened at a record high against the dollar on Tuesday as a rise in global crude prices and weakness in local equities prompted investors to sell the local unit, traders said, adding that steep losses during the session were unlikely. The partially convertible rupee was trading at a record high of 78.5875/5975 to the dollar at 0408 GMT, from its close of 78.34 on Monday.
Why Bajaj Auto’s Rs 2,500 crore takeover offer might not excite investors
The repurchase of Bajaj Auto shares worth Rs 2,500 crore may not appeal to investors as the size of the offering is significantly below the company’s cash reserve of Rs 19,090 crore at the end March 2022 and therefore below street expectations. Additionally, as it will be a buyout in the open market and not through the usual tender route, analysts do not expect the stock price to reach the price level. repurchase at the time of the closing of the offer.
Live Market Updates: Zomato Falls Another 6%
The markets are trying to measure the extent of the slowdown in growth in the United States, which has already begun. One view is that since Fed policy will be data driven, the Fed could slow rate hikes and QT if incoming data allows. The drop in metal prices is a positive development from this point of view. But Brent Crude rising back above $116 is negative. There are plenty of headwinds for the recent rally to sustain. FII will continue to sell at gatherings. Therefore, investors do not need to rush to buy dips, especially in mid and small caps. Systematic calibrated buying of high quality large caps would be a better strategy now.
– Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Most active stocks on NSE
Sensex Heatmap: 24 of 30 index stocks are trading lower
OPENING BELL: Sensex drops 200 points, Nifty below 15,800; Titan, Asian paints drop 2% each
Asian stocks retreat after Wall Street plunge
Asian stocks fell slightly in early trading on Tuesday as investors took inspiration from a volatile overnight session on Wall Street, while oil prices rose after last week’s rout. At the start of the Asian trading day, MSCI’s broadest Asia Pacific ex-Japan equity index was down 0.7%. The index is down 3.8% so far this month. US equity futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, rose 0.27%.
Fourth quarter results today
BF Utilities is among the companies that will announce their quarterly results today.
SGX Nifty reports a negative start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 48.5 points, or 0.31%, at 15,785.50, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a negative start on Tuesday.
Tech View: 15,800 key support for Nifty
Analysts said not seeing a follow-up buy after a gap started was disappointing. The index needs to hold above the 15,800 level for momentum to remain strong, they said.
Oil climbs as UAE’s top producer says it has no spare capacity
Oil prices rose around 1% at the start of Asian trading on Tuesday after the UAE’s energy minister said the country was producing near capacity, thwarting expectations that it could help boost economic growth. offer in a tight market.
Tokyo stocks benefit from bargain hunting
Shares in Tokyo traded higher on Tuesday in search of bargains, having opened following falls on Wall Street. The benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.37%, or 100.42 points, to 26,971.69 in morning trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.60%, or 11, 33 points, at 1,898.75 yen.
Wall Street ends lower, dragged down by growth stocks
U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with few catalysts to sway investor sentiment as they approach the halfway point of a year in which equity markets have been hit by heightened concerns over inflation and Fed policy tightening.
The rupee falls 4 paise to 78.37 against the US dollar
The rupee fell 4 paise to close at an all-time low of 78.37 against the US dollar on Monday on continued outflows of foreign funds and fears of a downturn. Strong crude oil prices in the international market and weak macro data put pressure on national unity. However, a weak dollar overseas supported the local currency, traders said.
Sensex, nice on Monday
The Sensex rose 433 points or 0.82% to end the session at 53,161.28. Its larger counterpart, Nifty50, added 132.80 points or 0.85% to close above the 15,830 mark.
Hello, dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
