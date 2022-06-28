FCA investigating Wise CEO Kristo Kaarmann for tax failure

The CEO of $3.9bn ($4.8bn) fintech company Wise is being investigated by UK regulators after tax authorities discovered he had no paid a tax bill worth over 720,000.

Kristo Kaarmann, who co-founded Wise in 2011, was recently fined £365,651 by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs, the UK government department responsible for collecting tax for failing to pay the tax bill in 2018 .

At the time, a company spokesperson said Kaarmann had submitted his personal tax returns for the 2017/18 tax year late, but had since paid what he owed as well as “substantial” penalties for late filing.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority has now opened an investigation into the matter, according to a statement from Wise on Monday. Regulators are investigating whether Kaarmann failed to meet regulatory obligations and standards.

CAF declined to comment on the investigation.

Wise said his board hired outside attorneys to help investigate Kaarmann’s tax violation. The investigation concluded in the fourth quarter of 2021 and its findings have been shared with the FCA.

David Wells, chairman of Wise’s board, said the company’s management takes Kaarmann’s default and the FCA investigation “very seriously”.

“After reviewing the matter late last year, the Board of Directors required Kristo to take corrective action, including appointing professional tax advisors to ensure that his personal tax matters are properly handled,” Wells said.

“The Board has also shared details of its own findings, assessments and actions with FCA and will cooperate fully with FCA as needed, while continuing to support Kristo in his role as CEO.”

The investigation could have significant ramifications for Wise and his chief executive. Kaarmann could be forced to resign and stop working in the industry if regulators decide he is failing the “Good and good test.

A spokesperson for Wise declined to comment further on the FCA investigation.

Wise shares barely budged on the news Monday. Shares of the company have fallen sharply since its debut in July 2021, losing around 57% of its value.

Wise, which competes with PayPal and Western Union, has made a name for itself tackling hidden fees on currencies and has quickly become a darling of the UK start-up scene. The company has since branched out into other areas of finance, including banking and investments.