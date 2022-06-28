Nasdaq Leads Stock Market Lower As Bear Market Rally Halts By Investing.com







By Daniel Shvartsman Investing.com — Major U.S. stock indices started the week on a negative note as the brief euphoria of last week’s rally faded amid renewed inflation and commodity price fears. The was the big loser of the day, down 83 points or 0.72%. Equities closed down 0.3% while stocks exposed to commodities fell 0.2%. This comes with market participants assessing last week’s countertrend rally, and perhaps preparing for the slower summer trading season as well. Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson this morning that “we continue to believe that any short-term rally is nothing more than a bear market bounce with lower lows ahead”, citing the policy headwinds of the Fed, inflation, potential recession and downward revisions to corporate earnings. The commodities complex, whose sell-off sparked optimism last week that the Fed might find a reason to slow down its hawkish run, saw mixed trading today. and closed higher, 1.8% and 1.7% respectively, as the Group of 7 nations were on the lookout against Russia and Russian oil. closed trading 1.9% lower and closed 4% lower, at a 9-month low of 94.05 cents per pound. Oil is in the spotlight as the EIA delivers its weekly US report due to a hardware failure. Energy stocks led the way in Monday’s trading as they recovered from several tough sessions. Valero Energy (NYSE:) closed up 8%, while Devon Energy (NYSE:) ended up 7.6% as the pair paced the S&P 500, with sellout store Piper Sandler considering it likely to hold. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:) and Etsy (NASDAQ:) led the decline, trading 3.5% lower per coin, with Etsy in particular receiving an analyst due to a “worsening near-term macro outlook” . The big gains after the bell were due to the shoe giant Nike (NYSE:), which traded down 2.1% as earnings approached, not far above its 52-week high, with and China’s covid policies looming as threats for the current outlook. And while there was no further merger news ahead of today’s merger open on Monday, Bloomberg reported that private crypto exchange FTX was Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:). The embattled brokerage saw its shares jump 14% on reports. FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried already owns a 7.6% stake in the company, and FTX has been in the headlines for a range of crypto sectors recently. In this cryptocurrency sector, traders also saw a pullback from the recent bear market rally, with a 1.9% decline at 4 p.m. ET and a 2.2% decline. (This article was posted at 2:42 p.m. ET and updated at 4:00 p.m. ET).

