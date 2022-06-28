Foreign capital shows the value of A shares





Investors gather at a counter of the Shanghai Stock Exchange in Shanghai in July. [Photo provided to China Daily]

The roughly 70 billion yuan ($10 billion) of foreign capital that poured into the A-share market this month represents the largest monthly net inflow of its kind this year and demonstrates the value of Chinese stocks at a time growing uncertainties in the global market. , experts said on Monday. These notable inflows of foreign capital have reached A-shares via the connection mechanisms between the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges. Some 7 billion yuan was invested on Monday alone, according to market tracker Wind Info. Shares of companies in sectors such as food and beverage, electrical equipment and biomedicine have attracted the most foreign investment, with each sector registering more than 10 billion yuan of net foreign capital inflows so far. now this month. Major global financial institutions bought Chinese stocks. For example, International Focus Equity ETF, an exchange-traded fund managed by Capital Group Companies, an American financial services provider, increased its stake in A-share companies such as Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd, Kweichow Moutai and Shenzhen Inovance Technology. Co Ltd this month. . A China-focused equity fund under Schroders plc increased its investment in battery giant CATL in May. Similarly, a China-themed fund managed by JPMorgan increased its stake in China Yangtze Power Co Ltd and China Merchants Bank last month. The diverging performance of Chinese and US stock markets is a trigger. On Monday, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained nearly 6.2% this month, and the Shenzhen Component Index rose 11%. But the Dow Jones lost 4% this month and the Nasdaq lost 3%. The unexpected 75 basis point interest rate hike announced by the US Federal Reserve in mid-June impacted the prices of risky assets, including US stocks and cryptocurrencies, Thomas said. Fang Dongming, head of Chinese global markets at UBS. Li Jing, director of equity research at Fidelity International, said now is the right time to invest in the A-share market, as its average price-to-earnings ratio is around 10 times and is approaching the bottom. historical. The A-share market therefore showed investment value from a long-term perspective. The US economic slowdown, or even a dreaded recession, is very likely given the current numbers, especially the surge in inflation. The U.S. stock market’s valuation is higher than the average for the past decade even after the last adjustment, as its PE ratio is currently around 20 times, Li said. On the other hand, China has continued its efforts to introduce more supportive fiscal policies, and its adjustments have kept the loose monetary policy at a reasonable level over the past two years. In this sense, the Chinese macroeconomics will be more stable and more resilient to external impacts. In light of growing uncertainties in the global economy, China’s stock market will have greater value, she said. According to Qin Peijing, chief strategist at Citic Securities, foreign capital, along with private capital and insurance capital, will be the main inflows of additional institutional capital into the A-share market in the second half. Given the recovery of economic fundamentals in China, more institutions will be attracted, steadily increasing their exposure to the A-share market. Thus, an additional 200 billion yuan of foreign capital will likely flow into A-share companies over the next six months, Qin said.

